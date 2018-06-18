MOSCOW — Washington is winning the World Cup ratings race on Fox Sports.

Through the first three days of the tournament, the D.C. market averaged a 3.39 rating, well ahead of Providence (2.77), Austin (2.66), New York (2.5) and Miami (2.47).

Washington had the best numbers for Spain-Portugal on Fox (4.6 rating), France-Australia on FS1 (1.9), Argentina-Iceland on Fox (4.4) and Croatia-Nigeria on FS1 (3.7).

Fox attracted 4,002,000 average viewers nationally for the Germany vs. Mexico and 4,086,000 for Brazil vs. Switzerland, the largest U.S. audiences for soccer on an English-language TV since 2016. Both matches were on FS1. Numbers for individual markets are not yet available.

Telemundo reported 6.56 million for the Mexico match, generating a combined U.S. TV audience of about 10.6 million.

Fox Sports says it’s averaging 2,241,000 viewers, a 32 percent increase “over the complete group-stage average of the last four World Cups combined, excluding U.S. matches.”

This is the first of three World Cups for Fox, which won the rights from longtime-holders ESPN.

Top 5 markets for …

Russia-Saudi Arabia: Tulsa, Austin, San Francisco, Birmingham, New Orleans.

Egypt-Uruguay: Providence, Austin, West Palm Beach, Richmond, Washington.

Morocco-Iran: Kansas City, San Francisco, Louisville, Providence, Washington.

Portugal-Spain: Washington, Providence, Los Angeles, New York, Miami.

France-Australia: Washington, San Diego, Providence, West Palm Beach, Philadelphia.

Argentina-Iceland: Washington, Austin, Louisville, Miami, Providence.

Peru-Denmark: Austin, Washington, San Francisco, Providence/New York/Orlando (tied).

Croatia-Nigeria: Washington, Austin, West Palm Beach, Norfolk, Baltimore.

Read more World Cup news:

Keep on eye on victorious England. No, really, do.

Swarms of bugs invade Volgograd before England-Tunisia World Cup game

World Cup fans’ view: Argentina supporters groups unite for the blue and white

World Cup fans’ view: Mexicans in Washington erupt after stunning upset of Germany

Red Devils ease past determined Canaleros