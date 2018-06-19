

Radamel Falcao celebrates scoring against Brazil during a qualifier. (Raul Arbole/AFP /Getty Images)

Colombia vs. Japan

Group H, Mordovia Arena, Saransk

There isn’t much optimism for Japan against Colombia, one of the darlings from 2014, and even Japan’s psychic parrot has voted thumbs down on the team’s chances in this match.

That’s right. Olivia, who lives at Nasu Animal Kingdom north of Tokyo, has predicted a win by Colombia, plucking that country’s flag with its beak. Olivia correctly predicted six out of seven results at the 2015 women’s World Cup and five out of seven at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

Japan has been disappointing of late, with a performance that led to the firing in March of Coach Vahid Halilhodzic. It must hope that the European club experience provided by Shinji Kagawa, Keisuke Honda and Makoto Hasebe can carry it.

Japan will be facing a team that, four years ago, made a flashy run to the quarterfinals and, along the way, crushed it 4-1 in the group stage. The Post’s Steven Goff picks Colombia to finish first in Group H, thanks to the presence of 2014 Golden Boot winner James Rodriguez, Radamel Falcao and others with European experience. Los Cafeteros (the Coffee makers) will also be joined by Juan Cuadrado from Juventus, Yerry Mina from Barcelona and Davinson Sanchez from Tottenham.

The World Cup is here. Want smart analysis, opinions, viewing guides and more? Sign up for our month-long newsletter. Every match day through the final July 15.

When: Tuesday, June 19, 8 a.m. Eastern.

How to watch on TV: FS1.

How to stream online: Fox Sports and the Fox Soccer Match Pass apps and FoxSportsGo.com.

How to watch in Spanish: Telemundo.

How to watch in Canada: Bell Media’s TSN and CTV networks, the TSN GO app and TSN.ca/live.

Team profiles

Colombia

Last showing in the World Cup: Quarterfinals, 2014.



Best finish: Quarterfinals in 2014 in Brazil.



Notable: This is Colombia’s sixth World Cup appearance; it failed to qualify in three straight cycles before 2014.

FIFA world ranking: 16. ELO world ranking: 9.

Japan

Last showing in the World Cup: Group stage, 2014.

Best finish: Round of 16, 2002 and 2010.

Notable: Japan has been a World Cup fixture since 1998, alternating between elimination in the group stage and the round of 16.

FIFA world ranking: 61. ELO world ranking: 44.

[Egypt goalkeeper declines Budweiser-sponsored ‘Man of the Match’ trophy at World Cup]

Players to watch

Although his performance level has dropped off a bit, Colombia’s James Rodriguez, the 2014 tournament’s top scorer with six goals, returns. Radamel Falcao is keen to atone for missing the 2014 Cup. Keep an eye on Shinji Kagawa, the Dortmund midfielder who is Japan’s most proven performer.

What’s next

Colombia: vs. Poland in Kazan, June 24, 2 p.m.

Japan: vs. Senegal in Ekaterinburg, June 24, 11 a.m.

Complete schedule, standings and results

Read more about the World Cup:

Mexico delivers a World Cup earthquake with defeat of Germany, the defending champ

‘Gooooooooooooal!’ Andres Cantor is back on World Cup broadcasts for Telemundo, and we all win, really.

The World Cup is already beset by empty seats. FIFA is baffled.

Chaos over Spain’s World Cup coach has familiar ring to, of all things, Michigan fans

Sochi, once a Winter Olympic host, is red-hot as the World Cup hits town