

Poland’s Robert Lewandowski, left, and Kamil Grosicki have high hopes. (Czarek Sokolowski/Associated Press)

Poland vs. Senegal

Group H, Spartak Stadium, Moscow

Poland was able to manipulate FIFA’s rankings into a good draw for the tournament as one of its seeded teams — thus avoiding some of the world’s powers — by steadfastly refusing to play friendlies. Still, it’s a solid team that advanced to the Euro 2016 quarterfinals before losing to eventual champion Portugal. Senegal Coach Aliou Cissé — one of the heroes of the team’s 2002 run — has been criticized in some corners for his conservative tactics during qualification, but he was able to get the Lions of Teranga through without a loss.

When: Tuesday, June 19, 11 a.m. Eastern

How to watch on TV: Fox.

How to stream online: Fox Sports and the Fox Soccer Match Pass apps and FoxSportsGo.com.

How to watch in Spanish: Telemundo.

How to watch in Canada: Bell Media’s TSN and CTV networks, the TSN GO app and TSN.ca/live.

Team profiles

Poland

Last showing in the World Cup: Group stage, 2006.



Best finish: Third place, 1974 and 1982.



Notable: Poland followed its golden age — those two third-place finishes in eight years — with something of a drought: It’s qualified for only two of the previous seven tournaments.



FIFA world ranking: 8. ELO world ranking: 19.

Senegal

Last showing in the World Cup: Quarterfinals, 2002.



Best finish: Quarterfinals, 2002.



Notable: The Lions of Teranga have just the one World Cup appearance but they put on a show in 2002, upsetting defending champion France in their first-ever match and then beating Sweden in the round of 16.



FIFA world ranking: 27. ELO world ranking: 27.

Players to watch

Poland’s Robert Lewandowski scored 16 goals in European qualifying, the most in UEFA, and the Bayern Munich striker will need to continue that pace for a team with an aging defense that allowed 14 goals, tying for 31st in Europe during qualification. Senegalese winger Sadio Mane (Liverpool) and center back Kalidou Koulibaly (Napoli) are among its best-known club soccer stars.

What’s next

Poland: vs. Colombia in Kazan, June 24.

Senegal: vs. Japan in Ekaterinburg, June 24.

