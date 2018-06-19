

Egypt’s Mohamed Salah attends his team’s training session in Ekaterinburg. (Atef Safadi/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)

Russia vs. Egypt

Group A, St. Petersburg Stadium, St. Petersburg

The Russians are flying high after a 5-0 win against Saudi Arabia to open the World Cup last week. But Egypt is perhaps the best team in the Middle East, especially with the return of forward Mohamed Salah, who sat out the Pharaohs’ first match with an injured shoulder. After an opening 1-0 loss to Uruguay, Egypt desperately needs a win and three points if it expects to advance to the knockout stage.

The World Cup is here. Want smart analysis, opinions, viewing guides and more? Sign up for our month-long newsletter. Every match day through the final July 15.

When: Tuesday, June 19, 2 p.m. Eastern.

How to watch on TV: Fox.

How to stream online: Fox Sports and the Fox Soccer Match Pass apps and FoxSportsGo.com.

How to watch in Spanish: Telemundo.

How to watch in Canada: Bell Media’s TSN and CTV networks, the TSN GO app and TSN.ca/live.

Team profiles

Russia (1-0-0, 3 points)

Last World Cup showing: Group stage, 2002.

Best finish: Fourth place, 1966.

Notable: Russia’s first-game explosion gave the hosts the most goals and best goal differential in the tournament.

FIFA world ranking: 70. ELO world ranking: 40.

Egypt (0-0-1, 0 points)

Last World Cup showing: Group stage, 1990.

Best finish: Group stage, 1990 and 1934.

Notable: Egypt has still never won a World Cup game. It had two draws in 1990.

FIFA world ranking: 45. ELO world ranking: 54.

[World Cup fans’ view: Egyptian family’s holiday feast is made sweeter by their team]

Players to watch

Russian goalkeeper Igor Akinfeev has 104 caps and should break the national record of 120. He’ll have to be in top form if Russia is to advance. Egyptian forward Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) has 44 goals in all competition this year, but is rehabbing a shoulder injury that forced him out of the UEFA Champions League final last month.

What’s next

Russia: vs. Uruguay in Samara, June 25, 10 a.m.

Egypt: vs. Saudi Arabia in Volgograd, June 25, 10 a.m.

Complete World Cup schedule, results and standings

Read more about the World Cup:

Japan upsets undermanned Colombia

Poland faces off with Senegal in Group H

In the season of Mohamed Salah, the city of Liverpool wraps its arms around a Muslim

Egypt has Mo Salah back for World Cup, adding to its luck of the draw

Global opinions: Mo Salah is the unifying force the world needs right now

Liverpool soccer fans are quite literally singing the praises of a Muslim player