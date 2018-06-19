

Saudi Arabia’s Mohammed Alsahlawi, foreground, jumps for the ball with Russia’s Alexander Samedov during the Group A match between Russia and Saudi Arabia that opened the 2018 soccer World Cup on June 14. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)

The Saudi Arabian World Cup team landed safely in Rostov-on-Don Monday night after photos posted by passengers on social media appeared to show a fire on the wing of the aircraft.

A statement from the Saudi Football Federation called the fire “a technical failure in one of the airplane engines” and later “merely an accident.” The team’s Twitter account published photos of players disembarking the plane and carrying their luggage.

The photographs and video of the plane as it landed certainly look frightening. Airline Rossiya said in a statement the cause of the malfunction was a bird flying into the engine, according to The Guardian.

📹 PASSENGER FOOTAGE: Watch #KSA plane engine catching fire as they land in Rostov-on-Don for their #WorldCup matchday 2 game against #URU . pic.twitter.com/Yq3QQ1MtZ1 — Ahdaaf (@ahdaafme) June 18, 2018

The Green Falcons were flying from St. Petersburg for a match against Uruguay on Wednesday. The Saudis lost to host nation Russia to open the month-long tournament last Thursday.

