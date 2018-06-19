

Oby Lee Creperie & Winery in Arlington will be the home for a Poland World Cup watch party. (Kendra Andrews/The Washington Post)

It is hard to miss Oby Lee Creperie & Winery when strolling down Washington Boulevard in Arlington, Va. The red awning, umbrellas and chairs set up outside the restaurant make are visible from a block away.

Following lunch rush, which to an untrained eye seems like organized chaos, co-owner Urszula Piotrowska found a moment to take a breath. Piotrowska moved her restaurant — which she calls a small slice of Europe — to Virginia from Delaware in 2012.

The wine collection is on full display on nearly every wall of the modern-looking restaurant. But on Friday nights, it trades in its French fare for Polish food and beer, honoring Piotrowska’s roots. It is also a common meeting spot for the Polish Global Village, a group that meets on the second Friday of each month.

“The Polish community in the D.C. metro area is not really big so my restaurant is kind of a cultural center,” Piotrowska said.

On Sunday, this “cultural center” will host a watch party when Poland takes on Colombia in the World Cup.

[Poland vs. Senegal: Updates from Poland’s World Cup opener]

Piotrowska plans on displaying the game on four monitors that hang high on the wall behind the cash register. Audio of the game will be heard on the patio right outside the restaurant. The restaurant will also take advantage of its extensive beer collection and Polish menu, which is usually reserved for Friday nights.

The small Polish community in D.C. expects to be out in full force to support their national team.

“We always get together and watch the team play,” said Agnieszka Miarka, an organizer for the Polish Global Village. “We wear our jerseys, paint our faces white and red and, of course, we bring the Polish flag.”

Piotrowska won’t be able to partake in the face painting, as the 2 p.m. game falls in the middle of her business hours, but she will do what she can.

“I think all Europeans, especially all Polish people, are excited,” Piotrowska said. “Soccer is our national game so we all love it. We all support our team and we are hoping that this year we do really well. We have a great team with Robert Lewandowski so hopefully we will do well.”

Read more on the World Cup:

How watching the World Cup in authoritarian Poland made me a soccer fan for life

What’s it really like in Russia? During World Cup, more vibrant than I expected.

Washington, D.C., is watching a ton of World Cup soccer

World Cup fans’ view: Egyptian family’s holiday feast is made sweeter by their team

Red Devils, Green Falcons and Super Eagles, oh my: A guide to World Cup nicknames