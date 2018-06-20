

Supporters of Senegal celebrate in the FIFA Fan Zone in Moscow after Senegal defeated Poland, 2-1, in the FIFA World Cup Group H preliminary round. (FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock)

The search for the World Cup’s most polite fans is down to two finalists: Japan and Senegal.

Both groups of fans stayed at their respective stadiums after their teams’ wins on Tuesday to pick up trash and lighten the work of the 15,000 or so Russian volunteers.

Japan is known for this behavior. In the 2014 World Cup, Samurai Blue supporters brought big trash bags with them for use after the match with Colombia in Recife, Brazil.

This year in Russia, the bags came back, and the world took notice.

Japan made history as 1st Asian team to defeat a S. American team in #WorldCup. But what happened after is just as impressive. A friend sent me this video of Japanese fans cleaning the stadium after the game. They actually brought the blue trash bags with them. Class act. #COLJAP pic.twitter.com/uPL7XyxD8g — J.R. (@JRHDZV) June 19, 2018

And then Senegal fans, after their Lions upset Poland, 2-1, followed suit. They stacked all the trash in their sections into neat piles, the next best thing if you don’t bring big blue trash bags.

Senegal fans cleaning their section, class ❤️ pic.twitter.com/cxJo0NpNEH — infosmessi (@INFOSMESSl) June 19, 2018

Not bad, Senegal and Japan. Not bad at all.

