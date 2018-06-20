

Spain’s Diego Costa celebrates scoring a goal against Portugal last week. (Hannah McKay/Reuters)

Iran vs. Spain

Group B, Kazan Arena, Kazan

It will take a miracle for the Islamic Republic to defeat La Furia Roja, the 2010 World Cup champions who were somehow bounced in the group stage of the 2014 tournament. But Team Melli is in the upset business after a surprising win against Morocco last week. Spain is in the odd position of needing a win after conceding a draw to Portugal last week in the tournament’s most exciting match to date.

When: Wednesday, June 20, 2 p.m. Eastern.

How to watch on TV: Fox.

How to stream online: Fox Sports and the Fox Soccer Match Pass apps and FoxSportsGo.com.

How to watch in Spanish: Telemundo

How to watch in Canada: Bell Media’s TSN and CTV networks, the TSN GO app and TSN.ca/live.

Team profiles

Iran (1-0-0, 3 points)

Last World Cup showing: Group stage, 2014.

Best finish: Group stage, 2014, 1998, 1978.

Notable: Coach Carlos Queiroz previously guided South Africa and his native Portugal to the World Cup, but he has yet to win a knockout round game in two previous World Cup trips.

FIFA world ranking: 37. ELO world ranking: 20.

Spain (0-1-0, 3 points)

Last World Cup showing: Group stage, 2014.

Best finish: Champions, 2010.

Notable: Spain conceded just two goals in seven matches en route to the 2010 championship. In four World Cup matches since, La Furia Roja have been outscored, 10-7.

FIFA world ranking: 10. ELO world ranking: 2.

Players to watch

Iran striker Sardar Azmoun has 23 goals in 31 appearances for the national team. He plays for Russian club Rubin Kazan. Spanish midfielder Andres Iniesta (Barcelona) scored the deciding goal in the 2010 World Cup final, but is 34 years old this time around. If he can remain fit through this grueling tournament, Spain will remain among the favorites to win it all.

What’s next

Iran: vs. Portugal in Saransk, June 25, 2 p.m.

Spain: vs. Morocco in Kaliningrad, June 25, 2 p.m.

