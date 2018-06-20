

Portugal vs. Morocco



Group B, Luzhniki Stadium, Moscow

Everyone still is talking about Cristiano Ronaldo’s hat trick in last week’s mesmerizing 3-3 draw with Spain, but let’s not forget that one of those goals shouldn’t have happened: Spain goalkeeper David De Gea let one through that he usually would have stopped late in the first half, when Spain was dominating. A save there, and the run-up to Wednesday’s clash with Morocco could have had an entirely different theme.

Morocco will be without winger Nordin Amrabat after he bonked heads with Iran’s Vahid Amiri in last week’s dispiriting 1-0 loss, suffering a concussion. With matches looming against Portugal and Spain, the Atlas Lions desperately needed to come away with at least a point against Iran, a hope that was dashed when Aziz Bouhaddouz headed the ball into his own net well into extra time in the second half. Morocco now needs at least a draw with Portugal to have any chance at the knockout round, a tall task.

When: Wednesday, June 20, 8 a.m. Eastern.

How to watch on TV: FS1.

How to stream online: Fox Sports and the Fox Soccer Match Pass apps and FoxSportsGo.com.

How to watch in Spanish: Telemundo

How to watch in Canada: Bell Media’s TSN and CTV networks, the TSN GO app and TSN.ca/live.

Team profiles

Portugal (0-1-0, 1 point)

Last showing in the World Cup: Group stage, 2014.



Best finish: Third place, 1966.



Notable: Apart from the third-place showing in 1966 and a fourth-place finish in 2006, Portugal has never been beyond the round of 16.



FIFA world ranking: 4. ELO world ranking: 5.

Morocco (0-0-1, 0 points)

Last showing in the World Cup: Group stage, 1998.



Best finish: Round of 16, 1986.



Notable: The Atlas Lions have just two World Cup victories to show for their four previous appearances plus the opener this year against Iran. Their run to the knockout round 32 years ago featured two 0-0 draws and one 3-1 victory.



FIFA world ranking: 41. ELO world ranking: 43.

Player to watch

Come on, who else are you watching besides Cristiano Ronaldo? At 33 years old, he became the oldest player to notch at hat trick in World Cup history, and he now has 84 career international goals, tying him with Ferenc Puskas of Hungary for the most by a European player. Ronaldo also is just the fourth player to score in four separate World Cups. “I told you, playing next to him is a dream,” teammate Andre Silva said this week. “I can say that [he] makes things easier, he is the best in the world.”

What’s next

Portugal: vs. Iran in Saransk, June 25, 2 p.m.

Morocco: vs. Spain in Kaliningrad, June 25, 2 p.m.

