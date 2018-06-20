

Luis Suarez works out ahead of Uruguay’s match against Saudi Arabia. (Martin Bernetti/AFP Getty Images)

Uruguay vs. Saudi Arabia

Group A, Rostov Arena, Rostov-on-Don

This, really, isn’t what Saudi Arabia needed. After giving up five goals in its loss to Russia, the lowest-ranked World Cup team, next up for the Saudis is Uruguay, a South American power with stars Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani. And, as if that weren’t enough, Uruguay figures to be testy after squeaking past Egypt, 1-0, on a late goal, after Suarez missed on three chances.

Gulp.

There is a bright spot, though. The second-lowest ranked World Cup team, Saudi Arabia has never lost to Uruguay, winning a friendly in 2002 and playing to a draw in a 2014 friendly.

“We need to keep a cool head,” defender Jose Gimenez, who scored in the 89th minute against Egypt, told reporters (via Reuters). “We know that any game here is very hard, and we need to think of it that way.”

If you’re going to wager on this year’s Golden Boot winner (and want someone other than Cristiano Ronaldo), Suarez might be a good place to park your money. That’s assuming he picks up the pace and fares better than he did in 2014 in Brazil, where he was barred from the tournament after biting an opponent, or in 2010 in South Africa, where he was crushed for drawing a red card in a victory.

The World Cup is here. Want smart analysis, opinions, viewing guides and more? Sign up for our month-long newsletter. Every match day through the final July 15.

A scary trip to Rostov

For Saudi Arabia, merely getting to Rostov-on-Don was problematic. Its plane landed safely after a terrifying incident in which one of the engines caught fire Monday night. The Saudi Arabian Football Federation tweeted a statement, saying that it “would like to reassure everyone that all the Saudi national team players are safe, after a technical failure in one of the airplane engines that has just landed in Rostov-on-Don airport, and now they’re heading to their residence safely.”

📹 PASSENGER FOOTAGE: Watch #KSA plane engine catching fire as they land in Rostov-on-Don for their #WorldCup matchday 2 game against #URU . pic.twitter.com/Yq3QQ1MtZ1 — Ahdaaf (@ahdaafme) June 18, 2018

When: Wednesday, June 20, 11 a.m. Eastern.

How to watch on TV: Fox.

How to stream online: Fox Sports and the Fox Soccer Match Pass apps and FoxSportsGo.com.

How to watch in Spanish: Telemundo

How to watch in Canada: Bell Media’s TSN and CTV networks, the TSN GO app and TSN.ca/live.

[How foreign-born players put the ‘world’ in World Cup]

Team profiles

Uruguay (1-0-0, 3 points)

Last World Cup showing: Round of 16, 2014.

Best finish: Champion, 1930 and 1950.

Notable: Uruguay hopes to reach the knockout round for the third straight time. It finished in fourth place eight years ago in South Africa.

FIFA world ranking: 14. ELO world ranking: 11.

Saudi Arabia (0-0-1, 0 points)

Last World Cup showing: Group stage, 2006.

Best finish: Round of 16, 1994.

Notable: In three World Cup appearances since making the knockout round in its 1994 World Cup debut, Saudi Arabia has failed to win a game and has finished 28th, 32nd and 28th. That ugly trend continued with a 5-0 loss to Russia in the opener; the Green Falcons have now been outscored, 31-4, over that span.

FIFA world ranking: 67. ELO world ranking: 68.

[Red Devils, Green Falcons and Super Eagles, oh my: A guide to World Cup nicknames]

Players to watch

The focus for Uruguay will continue to be stout defense and getting the ball to Edinson Cavani and Luis Suarez, the top two goal scorers in the history of Uruguayan international soccer. Mohammad al-Sahlawi, who scored 16 goals during qualifying, shares the distinction of being the top scorer worldwide in 2018.

What’s next

Complete World Cup standings and schedule

Uruguay: vs. Russia in Samara, June 25, 10 a.m.

Saudi Arabia: vs. Egypt in Volgograd, June 25, 10 a.m.

Read more about the World Cup:

Russia smashes Saudi Arabia in World Cup opener

Washington is watching a ton of World Cup soccer

Swarms of bugs invade Volgograd before England-Tunisia World Cup game

Which teams should you root for in the World Cup?

Mexico delivers a World Cup earthquake with defeat of Germany, the defending champ

Senegal scores a Group H upset

Japan knocks off 10-man Colombia