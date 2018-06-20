Uruguay and Russia have secured their spots in the round of 16 as the top two teams in Group A. But Group B, despite wins today by favorites Spain and Portugal, is still up in the air.

SPAIN vs. IRAN: 1-0

For much of the game, the result appeared to be heading toward one that Spanish fans have become accustomed to since the team’s most recent successful international tournament: the 2012 European Championship.

Beautiful soccer, zero goals. A purity of purpose that, at times, can be thwarted by a more brutish game.

The “tiki-taka” soccer of Spain — possession, one- and two-touch passing, making space and patiently waiting for the perfect opportunity to shoot — has a vulnerability that inferior teams have discovered. Sit deep, pack in the defense, give little room to runners, and foul.

Iran “parked the bus” (in front of its goal) perfectly for 45 minutes, despite some intricate Spanish football masterminded by a world-beating midfield of Andres Iniesta, Ricardo “Isco” Alarcon and David Silva.

Spain with 382 passes, 82% possession, 10 shots, but one shot on target. The Great Wall of Iran. — Fiaz Hamzath (@fiazhamzath) June 20, 2018

And the Iranians were disciplined.

Iran players walked to the dressing room maintaining their 6-3-1 structure. They rearranged the seats there to fit that for them to sit. — Ramzi ⚽Ⓜ (@footballmood) June 20, 2018

The second half was a nail biter.

Iran almost scored first, against the run of play, from a corner-kick rebound. Within minutes, Spain finally found vindication for its patience.

Striker Diego Costa received a short through ball into the penalty box, turned on it and shot. The ball bounced off a defender, then back against Costa’s knee and went in. It was his third goal of the tournament.

Iran had to break its defensive shell to try to grab one back. And it did, attacking and scoring, only to have the goal disallowed for offside after video review.

The vuvuzela-playing Iranian crowd remained in full voice. Back in Tehran, the government lifted a 28-year ban on women attending games with men, bringing female cheers to the national-stadium watch party for the first time in a generation.



Iran fans inside the stadium in Kazan, Russia. (Jorge Silva/Reuters)

The second spot in Group B has not been decided. Morocco was eliminated today (see below), but Iran, Spain and Portugal are all in contention for two spots.

Spain will secure a spot in the round of 16 with a win over Morocco on Monday, when Group B play wraps up.



URUGUAY vs. SAUDI ARABIA: 1-0

“We Saudis are a poor people,” said the kingdom’s highly quotable former oil minister, Ahmed Zaki Yamani. “All we have is money.”

Yamani, an architect of the 1970s oil embargo, was getting at the idea that Saudi Arabia was petroleum-rich, development-poor back then. It appears Saudi soccer is still developing and can take some encouragement from a bravely played, if fruitless, game today.

(Cue: “Well, Scott, at least the Saudis made the World Cup. Where’s your national team again?” To which I say, “Fair point.”)

Uruguay’s Luis Suarez scored in the 23rd minute off a corner kick — another star striker allowed to go lightly marked — and it looked like it might be another rout. La Celeste fans liked what they saw.

Suarez scores and my mom texts me this photo. Arriba la celeste! #URU #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/z8vdvTcD4I — Vera Bergengruen (@VeraMBergen) June 20, 2018

But the vaunted Suarez-Edinson Cavani strike partnership still looked awkward and created few chances for the rest of the game. The Saudis had the ball more than the favorites and looked more dangerous with it.

Uruguay’s defense remained impenetrable, its strongest feature as it heads toward the round of 16.

Saudi officials apparently apologized to Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for the team’s poor performance against Russia, which the prince witnessed in person next to Russian President Vladimir Putin (who is hard to imagine as a good winner).

The Saudis will not advance. But no need for an apology today.

PORTUGAL vs. MOROCCO: 1-0

Cristiano Ronaldo scored, then disappeared.

He slipped away from the cemented-to-the-ground Moroccan defender early in the game to head in a corner kick. The goal stood up for Portugal, despite being entirely outclassed for the rest of the game.

The theme of this World Cup is: not marking brilliant strikers at corners. — Nick Miller (@NickMiller79) June 20, 2018

And, yes, history was made.

85 - Cristiano Ronaldo has now scored more international goals than any other European player in the history of football (85 goals for Portugal). Historic. #POR #MAR #PORMAR #Ronaldo #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/I3wsEJTGlQ — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) June 20, 2018

Ronaldo passed late Hungarian striker Ferenc Puskas, memorialized by having his name attached to FIFA’s award for goal of the year.

Great trivia question: Who is the one player with more? Iran’s Ali Daei, who scored 109 international goals in the 1990s and early 200os.

The celebration didn’t last long. Morocco regrouped and thoroughly outplayed Portugal for the rest of the half.

More possession ✅

More duels won ✅

More corners ✅

More passes ✅

More shots ✅#MAR are dominating all the stats apart from the one that matters most... #WorldCup #PORMAR



Follow live 📱 https://t.co/1ZMBUGphkr pic.twitter.com/gPxil7vbid — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) June 20, 2018

And into the second.

Under persistent attack with about 25 minutes to play, Pepe, the veteran Portuguese center back, sprinted toward Manager Fernando Santos, pleading for additional support in defense.

Despite Ronaldo’s winner, Portugal’s man of the match was keeper Rui Patricio, who is making a move to the Premier League next season with Wolverhampton.

Morocco’s valiant albeit losing effort ended its chance to move on. Its legacy?

Morocco are gonna be the best-ever team to get 0 points aren't they? — Michael Cox (@Zonal_Marking) June 20, 2018

But Portugal is not yet safe. If Iran beats Portugal on Monday, the Iranians will advance.

A game note from our official statistician, Søren Elbech: “This was the 13th World Cup match with a referee from the United States in charge. Not only does Mark Geiger hold the record for most matches (four; no other U.S. ref has handled more than two), the sold-out crowd of just over 78,000 was the highest attendance, so far, for a match with a U.S. ref in charge.”

All times Eastern

Group C: Denmark vs. Australia

8 a.m. | Samara | Fox Sports 1, Telemundo

Group C: France vs. Peru

11 a.m. | Ekaterinburg | Fox, Telemundo

Group D: Argentina vs. Croatia

2 p.m. | Nizhny-Novgorod | Fox, Telemundo

THE PREVIEW: DENMARK vs. AUSTRALIA

This could be a grind-it-out game.

Denmark got past a more dynamic Peru in its first game. A second-half counterattack against the stretched Peruvians sealed the 1-0 win — a rare open-play goal in a set-piece tournament.

The Australians (the only others in the world, beside the Americans, who call the sport soccer) are often underestimated and almost were by a “favorite” French team. A 1-1 tie late in the game was broken by an Aussie own goal.

The most interesting matchup may come in the midfield between two Premier League players.



Watch them: Australia’s Aaron Mooy, left, and Denmark’s Christian Eriksen. (Agence France-Presse/Getty Images)

Australia’s Aaron Mooy, known by wry Aussies as “the pasty Messi,” combines skill and grit. Denmark’s Christian Eriksen is among the best playmakers in the world.

If Australia can pull out a win, the Socceroos stay in the race for second in Group C. Lose, and bye bye.



The Socceroos were at home in Samara. (EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)

FRANCE vs. PERU

Will the French play with as much verve as the Peruvians — or, “heart,” in sports cliche terms?

A win ensures that the French advance. But fast and furious Peru looked very dangerous in its 1-0 loss to Denmark and could run the French defense ragged.



France’s Samuel Umtiti is key to a defense that will be tested by Peru’s frenetic attack. (Agence France-Presse/Getty Images)

France, loaded with attacking power, was not convincing against the Aussies. It needed an Antoine Griezmann penalty kick and an Australian own goal to win.

With a loss, Peru will be eliminated from its first World Cup since 1982. Converting a few of the dozens of shots the team took last time out may be enough to keep it alive.



Peru could use a boost from Paolo Guerrero, its career scoring leader. (Andrew Couldridge / Reuters)

ARGENTINA vs. CROATIA

“What binds us is not love, but dread.” That’s a line from a poem by Argentina’s Jorge Luis Borges, as quoted in Gabriel Pasquini’s poignant essay on the national team in the New York Review of Books.

Lionel Messi has likely been counting the days to get back on the field since the team’s draw with Iceland.

His missed penalty kick, which would have given Argentina a late lead, rocked him (as his dazed postgame handshakes appeared to show). I’d be particularly frightened to face him tomorrow.

Will Argentina Manager Jorge Sampaoli change his lineup? It looked pedestrian and predictable against Iceland, a stalwart team that makes many opponents look that way.

I’m hoping for some youth. Sampaoli could start Cristian Pavon, a shifty 22-year-old winger with Boca Juniors. Messi reportedly likes playing with him. Let’s also hope Paulo Dybala, the Juventus star, makes his World Cup debut. He has the best left foot in Italy and the second-best left foot on this team.



Paulo Dybala’s time may arrive tomorrow. (Massimo Pinca/Reuters)

Star-wise, Croatia is rich. Real Madrid, Barcelona, Juventus, Liverpool — many of Europe’s biggest clubs will be represented in this side.

The Croats beat a good Nigeria team that was uncharacteristically sluggish on attack. But, like France, Croatia needed a Nigerian own goal and a penalty to prevail.

Croatia’s potent midfield probably will present a big test for Argentina’s defense, especially the past-his-prime Javier Mascherano, a 34-year-old holding midfielder who will need to protect a talented, if often scattered, back line.



Luka Modric, with ball, and Ivan Rakitic drive Croatia’s dangerous midfield. (Lucy Nicholson/Reuters)

The Post’s Graphics department put together a remarkable interactive showing just how worldly the World Cup is this year. Of the players on the 32 national team rosters, 82 were born in other countries. (Click here for the FIFA rules that allow this — specifically, Article 5.1 and 5.2, if you care that much.) There’s a lot to explore in this.

Own goals, Egypt, Morocco, Poland, Nigeria, Australia: 5

IN PRAISE OF FANS

So far, the guests at Russia’s month-long, soccer-themed party have been splendid. I’ve admired the Egyptians’ pharaoh headgear, the Icelanders’ thunder clap and the sheer number of Peruvians — one estimate counts 15,000 of them — who have made the long journey from the Andes.

The clubhouse leaders for fan politeness? The Senegalese, who danced through the team’s 2-1 win over Poland, then tidied up. (I believe Japanese fans pioneered the postgame cleanup, a grace note that seems to be spreading. Uruguay fans were seen doing it today.)