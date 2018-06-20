

Mario Huapaya of Washington watches Peru’s World Cup match against Denmark at Public Bar in the Dupont Circle area. (Astrid Riecken for The Washington Post)

Daniel Sumalavia couldn’t fall asleep Friday night. Instead, he re-watched key moments from Peru’s World Cup qualifying games. He’s 34 years old, and his country had never qualified for the World Cup in his lifetime.

The next morning, Sumalavia planned to watch Peru’s game against Denmark with friends at a bar near Dupont Circle in Washington. Before Sumalavia left his home in Bethesda, Md., about two hours before the noon kickoff, he touched the Peruvian flag hanging from a shelf in the corner of his room.

At the Metro station, Sumalavia saw the next train would arrive in 11 minutes. While waiting, Sumalavia called his dad. More than 3,000 miles away in Peru, he hadn’t been able to sleep either.

For the father and son, soccer has always been a shared passion, even when Sumalavia left home for college in Lima and even now as he spends the year pursuing a master’s degree at American University.

“With my father, it’s this connection,” Sumalavia said. “It doesn’t matter how far we are from each other.”

Through Sumalavia’s childhood, the two played and watched soccer together. Sumalavia became a goalkeeper just as his dad had. Once when they lived in the Amazon region of Peru and the national team was trying to qualify for the 1998 World Cup, Sumalavia and his dad listened to a game in their parked car after a thunderstorm knocked out the power inside.

Before the game against Denmark began, Sumalavia received a photo of his dad in front of the television holding a Peru World Cup scarf. At the bar, a crowd of mostly Peruvians celebrated their national team’s first World Cup appearance since 1982. Sumalavia said he’ll have no regrets, even if Peru loses every game. After all, Sumalavia said some Peruvians used to joke about the team with comments like, “I’m going to pay you back when Peru qualifies to the World Cup.”

“It’s a game that is defining what the next generations are going to do in regards to soccer in Peru,” said Isaac Mera, who was part of the group of friends that met at the bar. “We didn’t have a team the kids could look forward to.”

After Saturday’s game, which Peru lost, 1-0, Sumalavia again called his dad. They were both disappointed with the outcome, but that didn’t diminish the emotion that came with hearing their national anthem played at the World Cup.

As an avid soccer fan, Sumalavia uses World Cups as reference points when thinking of dates.

He collects the official sticker albums, and he purchased a hardcover copy this year. The first two stickers of Peruvian players that Sumalavia stuck in the book are a bit off center. He said that’s because his hands were shaking with excitement.

In the past, Sumalavia’s focus during the World Cup was simply to watch as many games as possible. Now, he’s more analytical in his approach, and he rattled off the possible ways Peru could advance out of the group stage.

“I feel part of it now, which is new,” Sumalavia said. “Absolutely new.”

