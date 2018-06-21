

Argentina’s Lionel Messi misses a penalty against Iceland. (Carl Recine/Reuters)

Argentina (0-1-0, 1 point) vs. Croatia (1-0-0, 3 points)

Group D, Nizhny Novgorod Stadium, Nizhny Novgorod

What a treat this match should be. This Group D contest pits Barcelona teammates Lionel Messi of Argentina and Ivan Rakitic of Croatia. It’s the first meeting of the teams at the World Cup since 1998, where Argentina edged Croatia, 1-0. Argentina finds itself needing a victory after conceding a draw to Iceland in its first match. Croatia looked solid as it took care of Nigeria, 2-0. Both teams feel very comfortable playing with possession of the ball, which means counterattacks and set pieces will matter. Also, fouls: Messi missed a penalty, which led to that disappointing result against Iceland. Luka Modric finished his penalty attempt against Nigeria.

When: Thursday, June 21, 2 p.m. Eastern.

How to watch on TV: Fox.

How to stream online: Fox Sports and the Fox Soccer Match Pass apps and FoxSportsGo.com.

How to watch in Spanish: Telemundo.

How to watch in Canada: Bell Media’s TSN and CTV networks, the TSN GO app and TSN.ca/live.

Argentina (0-1-0, 1 point)

Last World Cup showing: Runner-up, 2014.

Best finish: Champion, 1986, 1978.

Notable: Messi scored his first-ever international goal against Croatia in a 2006 friendly.

FIFA world ranking: 5. ELO world ranking: 6.

Croatia (1-0-0, 3 points)

Last World Cup showing: Group stage, 2014.

Best finish: Third place, 1998.

Notable: Croatia has played a South American opponent in each of its four previous World Cups. It is 0-4 in those matches.

FIFA world ranking: 20. ELO world ranking: 17.

Players to watch

For Argentina there is only one name: Messi. Messi, Messi, Messi. A World Cup victory could cement his legacy as the best-ever Argentine footballer, surpassing even Diego Maradona. And right now, after that missed penalty kick, he needs a big moment for redemption.

Croatian midfielder Luka Modric (Real Madrid) is a model of consistency and football IQ. Never too fast, never too slow, Croatia will look to him to feed a talented line of forwards. He finished his penalty attempt to seal a 2-0 win against Nigeria on Saturday.

What’s next

Argentina: vs. Nigeria in St. Petersburg, June 26, 2 p.m.

Croatia: vs. Iceland in Rostov-on-Don, June 26, 2 p.m.

