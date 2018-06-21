

Is anyone having more fun than Australians at World Cup? (Stu Forster / Getty Images)

Denmark (1-0-0, 3 points) vs. Australia (0-0-1, 0 points)



Group C, Samara Arena, Samara

Australia may not have won its opener, but the Socceroos were pesky, hanging with France in a foul-fest that Les Bleus won, 2-1, on Paul Pogba’s 81st minute goal. Denmark, meanwhile, watched as Peru controlled action for much of their opener, but managed to win 1-0 anyway.

Australia’s loss illustrated its ability to hang in there against solid teams, and striker Tomi Juric remains optimistic. “I think [assistant coach and former AC Milan midfielder] Mark van Bommel got a text message from one of his former teammates, Thiago Silva, complimenting us on how well we played against a top opposition,” Juric told reporters. “Everything is still up in the air and up for grabs and I am very positive about our chances of progressing through this group.”

Australia has lost seven of its nine World Cup matches against European teams, beating only Serbia in 2010, and has lost its last four World Cup matches, conceding at least two goals in each game.

Denmark’s performance may have been underwhelming, but it grabbed three precious points in Group C. “It was nice to see that we can actually win even though it wasn’t great to look at,” playmaker Christian Eriksen told reporters.

Denmark lost midfielder William Kvist, who sustained broken ribs in the opener, for the rest of World Cup competition.

The starting lineups

Australia’s lineup is unchanged from the group who lost to France, so look for strategic adjustments rather than personnel changes.

Sydney is getting its kicks

They’re ready for some soccer in Australia. (Kickoff is at 10 p.m. Down Under.)

[How foreign-born players put the ‘world’ in World Cup]

Team profiles

Denmark (1-0-0, 3 points)

Last World Cup showing: Group stage, 2010.

Best finish: Quarterfinals, 1998.

Notable: De Rød-Hvide gave up just nine goals in 10 qualifying matches.

gave up just nine goals in 10 qualifying matches. FIFA world ranking: 12. ELO world ranking: 13.

Australia (0-0-1, 0 points)

Last World Cup showing: Group stage, 2014.

Best finish: Round of 16, 2006.

Notable: Bert van Marwijk, who led the Netherlands to the 2010 World Cup final, was named the Socceroos’ interim coach in January.

FIFA world ranking: 36. ELO world ranking: 35.

[World Cup fans’ view: When the ‘Roligans’ of Denmark get together, ‘Everybody’s just happy’]

Players to watch

Christian Eriksen (Tottenham Hotspur) scored a hat trick against Ireland to help the Dynamite advance through a playoff to the World Cup. He has full run of the attacking midfield to feed three forwards who will press up the field. Mathew Leckie, with his quickness and stamina, may be the man to watch if the Socceroos are to advance.

What’s next

Denmark: vs. France in Moscow, June 26, 10 a.m.

Australia: vs. Peru in Sochi, June 26, 10 a.m.

Complete World Cup schedule, standings and results

