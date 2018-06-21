

Paul Pogba saved France against Australia. (Toru Hanai/Reuters)

France (1-0-0, 3 points) vs. Peru (0-0-1, 0 points)



Group C, Ekaterinburg Arena, Ekaterinburg

France won its opener against Australia but didn’t look all that great doing so, letting the Socceroos hang around for nearly the entire match until Paul Pogba scored the game-winner in the 81st minute (the second goal for Les Bleus that was awarded via the use of video review). For Peru, it was pretty much the opposite: It controlled the action for much of its opener against Denmark but fell, 1-0, with Christian Cueva missing a penalty kick late in the first half. A loss to France would all but end Peru’s once-high hopes after just two games.

When: Thursday, June 21, 11 a.m. Eastern.

How to watch on TV: Fox.

How to stream online: Fox Sports and the Fox Soccer Match Pass apps and FoxSportsGo.com.

How to watch in Spanish: Telemundo.

How to watch in Canada: Bell Media’s TSN and CTV networks, the TSN GO app and TSN.ca/live.

Team profiles

France (1-0-0, 3 points)

Last showing in the World Cup: Quarterfinals, 2014.



Best finish: Champions, 1998.



Notable: One of the most decorated teams in Europe, France has reached at least the semifinals on five occasions.



FIFA world ranking: 7. ELO world ranking: 4.

Peru (0-0-1, 0 points)



Last showing in the World Cup: Group stage, 1982.



Best finish: Quarterfinals, 1970.



Notable.: Peru is back at the World Cup for the first time in 36 years, the longest drought among the teams in Russia.



FIFA world ranking: 11. ELO world ranking: 15.

Player to watch

Paolo Guerrero, Peru’s all-time leading scorer, did not start against Denmark, a move Coach Ricardo Gareca defended on the grounds that Guerrero hadn’t played much with the team while serving a drug suspension that eventually was overturned. “All the players had been playing for a long time together,” Gareca said. Guerrero eventually entered the game early in the second half and “he played very well. He was very fast when he went on the pitch. He was right up to the pace of everyone else,” Gareca admitted. With Peru facing a must-win situation, one has to think Guerrero will be in there to start against France.

What’s next

France: vs. Denmark in Moscow, June 26, 10 a.m.

Peru: vs. Australia in Sochi, June 26, 10 a.m.

