Brazil (0-1-0, 1 point) vs. Costa Rica (0-0-1, 0 points)

Group E, St. Petersburg Stadium, St. Petersburg

Both teams carry an air of unease into their second group-stage match. Brazil has had to spend the days since its opening draw with Switzerland answering questions about its subpar performance and injury concerns about Neymar. Costa Rica, meanwhile, has been roiled by alleged intrasquad tiffs: According to the Tico Times, an apparent practice argument between players Johan Venegas and Giancarlo González was broadcast on a live feed before it was taken down. Meanwhile, the players perhaps are unhappy with Coach Oscar Ramírez and allegedly feel like star goalkeeper Keylor Navas isn’t being the best teammate. With Brazil on tap, none of that can be seen as ideal.

The lineups

Brazil: Alisson; Silva, Miranda, Marcelo, Fagner; Casemiro, Coutinho, Paulinho, Willian; Jesus, Neymar

Costa Rica: Navas; Acosta, Gonzalez, Duarte, Oviedo, Gamboa; Borges, Ruiz, Guzman; Venegas, Urena

Of note: Yes, Neymar is in the starting 11 for Brazil, which also is replacing an injured Danilo with Fagner (making his first-ever World Cup appearance and playing in only his fifth-ever international game). Costa Rica slots in Bryan Oviedo for Francisco Calvo.

When: Friday, June 22, 8 a.m. Eastern.

How to watch on TV: FS1.

How to stream online: Fox Sports and the Fox Soccer Match Pass apps and FoxSportsGo.com.

How to watch in Spanish: Telemundo.

How to watch in Canada: Bell Media’s TSN and CTV networks, the TSN GO app and TSN.ca/live.

Team profiles

Brazil (0-1-0, 1 point)

Last showing in the World Cup: Fourth place, 2014.



Best finish: Champions, 1958, 1962, 1970, 1994, 2002.



Notable: No team has exceeded Brazil’s five World Cup titles. It also has finished as runner-up twice, third place twice and fourth place twice.



FIFA world ranking: 2. ELO world ranking: 1.

Costa Rica (0-0-1, 0 points)



Last showing in the World Cup: Quarterfinals, 2014.



Best finish: Quarterfinals, 2014.



Notable: The Ticos are making their fifth appearance at the World Cup, with two knockout-round appearances to show for them.



FIFA world ranking: 23. ELO world ranking: 40.

Player to watch

All eyes will be on Neymar after he left Brazil’s Tuesday practice after just 15 minutes with a right ankle injury. The team said it was not related to the broken bone in his foot he suffered playing in France this winter but rather resulted from the rough outing he had in Brazil’s opening draw against Switzerland, which fouled him 10 times, the most on one World Cup player in 20 years. Neymar was back practicing with the team on Wednesday with a bandage visible on his foot, but his fitness has to be a concern with Brazil approaching must-win territory.

What’s next

Brazil: vs. Serbia in Moscow, June 27, 2 p.m.

Costa Rica: vs. Switzerland in Nizhny-Novgorod, June 27, 2 p.m.

