The man who groped and kissed a World Cup television reporter last week has apologized to Deutsche Welle’s Julieth Gonzalez Theran. She accepted.

Gonzalez Theran was on live air in Moscow for Deutsche Welle’s Spanish news channel shortly after the World Cup began June 14 when an unidentified man rushed over to her, kissed her and appeared to grab her breast.

Gonzalez Theran was unstirred and completed her report without interruption.

[Late goals give Brazil a 2-0 win over Costa Rica]

That man, who identified himself only as Ruslan, told Gonzalez Theran in a Skype conversation that he “acted carelessly and thoughtlessly and did not think I would cause you such profound confusion and shock.”

"I am really sorry"



Russian football fan aafter grabbing, kissing DW reporter: 'An unsuccessful joke turned into sexual harassment. I acted carelessly' #WM2018 #WorldCup #Russia @dw_sports pic.twitter.com/QMHgMqzd6a — DW Deutsche Welle (@DeutscheWelle) June 22, 2018

The man explained to Gonzalez Theran he made a bet with a friend that he could kiss a reporter on the cheek during a live broadcast. He said he chose Gonzalez Theran solely because she was nearby.

He meant to place his hands on her shoulders, he said, “but apparently I missed a little and touched her chest with my left hand. I would not have believed it myself, but having looked at the video I realize that it looked ambiguous from the side.”

“There has been a story around that misinterpreted an unsuccessful joke with a kiss on the cheek turned into sexual harassment,” he said. “Once again, I apologize. I know that your job is very hard and I hope that you never face another such incident in your career. I’m really sorry.”

Gonzalez Theran responded that she found his conduct “unacceptable and disrespectful,” but said his personal apology was “the right thing to do, and I accept it.”

[For Messi and Argentina, Croatia is latest, largest crater in hard World Cup road]

“I refuse to be a victim,” she continued. “I just want to continue with my job reporting about football, about the joy and emotions of this great event. That’s why I’m here to enjoy the World Cup. I just want to close this chapter, and I wish you the best.”

She told Deutsche Welle she had been reporting from same spot for two hours without incident, and as soon as she went live, she was accosted on camera. When her report ended, she looked around for the man, but he was gone.

Gonzalez Theran is from Colombia, but is based in Berlin and has also worked for ESPN as a freelancer. After the incident, she posted on Instagram, “RESPECT! We do not deserve this treatment. We are equally valuable and professionals. I share the joy of football, but we must identify the limits of affection and harassment.”

Read more about the World Cup:

All the World Cup tiebreaker rules and knockout round scenarios

How nice! Japan and Senegal fans pick up trash after games at the World Cup.

Complete World Cup schedule and results

Mexico delivers a World Cup earthquake with defeat of Germany, the defending champ