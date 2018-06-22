

Ulises Segura has played in seven matches for D.C. United this season, scoring one goal. (Courtesy of D.C. United)

Ulises Segura woke up early. He knew this would be a hard morning. As he sat with his wife and daughter, eating a traditional Costa Rican breakfast of rice, beans and eggs called Gallo Pinto, he couldn’t help but think back to his childhood in the rugged, tropical country.

He came from a family of medical practitioners, each with an “-ist” at the end of their titles, making money with their hands. But Segura always preferred to work with his feet; he joined Saprissa, a powerful Costa Rican soccer club, at 6 years old. He soaked up every lesson about conditioning and tactics and, when he reached the club’s top team, it won three straight league championships.

The Costa Rican national team noticed, and Segura debuted in the 2017 Copa Centroamericana. Later that year, he signed with D.C. United of MLS, and he continued appearing for the national team in what amounted to a tryout for the World Cup roster.

He felt confident in his chances, playing in seven matches of the 16 he dressed for and making it to the final round of cuts. Then one Monday morning, Segura’s name wasn’t among the final 23 selected. The next day, he sprained his right knee, eliminating him from the alternate list as well.

Saprissa taught him a lot, but it seemed now, sitting in the living room with his wife and daughter, half the world away from his countrymen playing on the sport’s biggest stage in Russia, no one had ever mentioned what to do when you’re 24, having spent four-fifths of your life training for a day like this one, but needing to watch the game like almost everyone else, from home on the couch.



Segura with his wife, Carolina Montalbán, and their daughter, Luciana. (Courtesy of Ulises Segura)

On television, Costa Rica kicked off its World Cup opener against Serbia. He knew back home, from Puerto Limón to his native Central Valley to the north and south, everything had ground to a halt. Soccer, he said in Spanish through an interpreter, was bigger and more important than anything else, and that was “the beautiful part of the beautiful game.”

After it was over, after the Ticos’ hyper-defensive approach cracked just once, after Costa Rica never found the back of the net, after Segura saw so many moments where he could’ve helped, could’ve done something, he promised himself again that he would realize the dream he had carried since he was 6. Next time, he would be there. Next time.

“This was a difficult experience for me,” he said.

