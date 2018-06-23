

Tunisia fans before the match against England. (Gleb Garanich/Reuters)

Belgium (1-0-0, 3 points) vs. Tunisia (0-0-1, 0 points)

Group G, Spartak Stadium, Moscow

In its five World Cup showings, Tunisia has never made it out of the group stage, and a loss against Belgium would make it difficult for the Eagles of Carthage to advance for the first time. Tunisia will be without goalkeeper Mouez Hassen, who left the opener against England with a shoulder injury. Meanwhile, Belgium could secure a spot in the knockout stage if it beats Tunisia and England defeats Panama. Even though Belgium won its opener, 3-0, the team was unable to score in the first half against a Panama team making its World Cup debut.

When: Saturday, June 23, 8 a.m. Eastern

How to watch on TV: Fox.

How to stream online: Fox Sports and the Fox Soccer Match Pass apps and FoxSports.com.

How to watch in Spanish: Telemundo.

How to watch in Canada: Bell Media’s TSN and CTV networks, the TSN GO app and TSN.ca/live.

Team profiles

Belgium

Last showing in the World Cup: Quarterfinals, 2014.



Best finish: Fourth place, 1986.



Notable: In 2014, Belgium finished the group stage with three wins. With victories over Tunisia and England, Belgium could do the same this year.



FIFA world ranking: 3. ELO world ranking: 7.

Tunisia



Last showing in the World Cup: Group stage, 2006.



Best finish: Group stage, 2006, 2002, 1998, 1978.



Notable: Tunisia has not won a World Cup game since 1978 when it defeated Mexico, 3-1, in its first World Cup match.



FIFA world ranking: 21. ELO world ranking: 48.

Players to watch

Romelu Lukaku, a striker for Manchester United, scored twice in Belgium’s last match, and he is the national team’s all-time leading goal scorer. After recording Tunisia’s lone goal in the game against England, Ferjani Sassi could become the first Tunisian to ever score multiple World Cup goals in his career.

What’s next

Belgium: vs. England in Kaliningrad, Thursday, 2 p.m.

Tunisia: vs. Panama in Saransk, Thursday, 2 p.m.

