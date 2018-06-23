

Coaching assistant Miroslav Klose (L) and German players during a training session. (Nelson Almeida/AFP/Getty)

Germany (0-0-1, 0 points) vs. Sweden (1-0-0, 3 points)

Group F, Fisht Olympic Stadium, Sochi

Germany entered this year’s World Cup as a clear favorite, but last week’s shocking upset to Mexico has the Germans in a spot. The lone goal in that loss came in the 35th minute, when 22-year-old Hirving Lozano picked up Javier Hernandez’s pass inside the penalty area and beat a defender before scoring on Germany’s goalkeeper, Manuel Neuer. The result sent shock waves through Mexico, literally, creating what may have been an artificial man-made earthquake in Mexico, while it left Germany’s future at this World Cup uncertain.

Mexico plays South Korea earlier Saturday; if the favored El Tri earn at least a draw, Germany could be eliminated with a loss against Sweden. No defending champion has failed to make the knockout round since France in 2002.

Sweden, meanwhile, got a penalty kick goal from Andreas Granqvist in a 1-0 win over South Korea. It was the first time the Swedes had won their opening World Cup match since 1958, against — that’s right — Mexico. Sweden hasn’t beaten Germany in their last 11 meetings, dating to 1978, according to the BBC.

When: Saturday, June 23, 2 p.m. Eastern.

How to watch on TV: Fox.

How to stream online: Fox Sports and the Fox Soccer Match Pass apps and FoxSportsGo.com.

How to watch in Spanish: Telemundo.

How to watch in Canada: Bell Media’s TSN and CTV networks, the TSN GO app and TSN.ca/live.

[All the World Cup tiebreaker rules and knockout round scenarios, explained]

Team profiles

Germany (0-0-1, 0 points)

Last showing in the World Cup: Champions, 2014.

Best finish: Champions, 2014, 1990 and 1974.

Notable: Germany has reached at least the quarterfinals (or finished in the top eight) in 17 of its 18 World Cup appearances. That’s the best rate of any nation.

FIFA world ranking: 1. ELO world ranking: 3.

Sweden (1-0-0, 3 points)

Last showing in the World Cup: Round of 16, 2006.

Best finish: Runner-up, 1958, in a tournament it hosted.

Notable: Sweden is unbeaten in their last 10 group stage games. Their last group stage loss came in 1990, a 2-1 result against Costa Rica.

FIFA world ranking: 24. ELO world ranking: 19.

Players to watch

Winger Emil Forsberg will be key for the Swedes to have a shot against the reigning champions. Forsberg has good speed and a solid repertoire of skills, and is counted on to key Sweden’s attack. Germany’s Manuel Neuer (Bayern Munich) is one of the world’s best goalkeepers. He missed most of the Bundesliga season with a foot injury before returning to the national team this month. For the Germans to make the sort of run they’ve come to expect, he will have to be in top form.

What’s next

Germany: vs. South Korea in Kazan, Wednesday, 10 a.m.

Sweden: vs. Mexico in Ekaterinburg, Wednesday, 10 a.m.

