

Hirving Lozano and Jesus Gallardo hope to have reason for celebration again Saturday. (Matthias Hangst/Getty Images)

Mexico (1-0-0, 3 points) vs. South Korea (0-0-1, 0 points)

Group F, Rostov Arena, Rostov-on-Don

Coming off a stunning victory over Germany, the 2014 champion, Mexico will face a South Korean team looking for its first win of this year’s tournament. South Korea’s loss against Sweden marked the first time the team lost its World Cup opener since 1998. On top of that, South Korea did not have a single shot on target in the matchup with Sweden. With a win in its second game of the group stage, Mexico will be poised to advance to its seventh straight knockout stage.

When: Saturday, June 23, 11 a.m. Eastern.

How to watch on TV: Fox.

How to stream online: Fox Sports, the Fox Soccer Match Pass apps and FoxSports.com.

How to watch in Spanish: Telemundo.

How to watch in Canada: Bell Media’s TSN and CTV networks, the TSN GO app and TSN.ca/live.

Team profiles

Mexico

Last showing in the World Cup: Round of 16, 2014.



Best finish: Quarterfinals, 1986, 1970.



Notable: Mexico has played in the Round of 16 in six straight World Cups. But in the streak that dates back to 1994, Mexico has never advanced to the quarterfinals.



FIFA world ranking: 15. ELO world ranking: 13.

South Korea



Last showing in the World Cup: Group stage, 2014.



Best finish: Fourth place, 2002.



Notable: South Korea struggled in its 10 final-round Asian qualifiers, winning just four games.



FIFA world ranking: 57. ELO world ranking: 44.

Players to watch

Son Heung-min, who plays for the Premier League’s Tottenham, could be crucial in South Korea’s attack against Mexico. Son also played in the 2014 World Cup, where he scored once during the group stage. Hirving Lozano made his senior international debut just two years ago, but the 22-year-old has already become a hero for the Mexico national team after scoring the winning goal against Germany.

What’s next

Mexico: vs. Sweden in Ekaterinburg, Wednesday, 10 a.m.

South Korea: vs. Germany in Kazan, Wednesday, 10 a.m.

