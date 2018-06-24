

England hero Harry Kane at a training session on Saturday. (Dmitri Lovetsky/AP)

England vs. Panama

Group G, Nizhny Novgorod Stadium, Nizhny Novgorod

Harry Kane’s dramatic header in stoppage time gave England a 2-1 win over Tunisia, creating one of the national team’s fondest World Cup moments in years. It also now has England on the verge of a spot in the knockout round. Belgium’s dominant win over Tunisia Saturday means England could secure at least second place in Group G by beating Panama. The Three Lions haven’t been past the round of 16 since 2006.

After its opening 3-0 loss to Belgium, meanwhile, Panama is still looking for its first-ever World Cup point. It could stay alive with a draw against England, but would then need to beat Belgium to have any chance at advancing.

When: Sunday, 8 a.m. Eastern.

How to watch on TV: FS1.

How to stream online: Fox Sports and the Fox Soccer Match Pass apps and FoxSportsGo.com.

How to watch in Spanish: Telemundo.

How to watch in Canada: Bell Media’s TSN and CTV networks, the TSN GO app and TSN.ca/live.

Team profiles

England (1-0-0, 3 points)

Last showing in the World Cup: Group stage, 2014.

Best finish: Champions, 1966.

Notable: England’s lone World Cup championship was won on its home turf, at Wembley Stadium in London. England’s best performances in the last half century of European championships, a third place in 1996, also came at home.

FIFA world ranking: 12. ELO world ranking: 6.

Panama (0-0-1, 0 points)

Last showing in the World Cup: N/A.

Best finish: N/A.

Notable: This is Panama’s first World Cup appearance. In 2014, the country almost advanced out of the fourth round of CONCACAF qualifying. However, after leading the United States 2-1 after 90 minutes in its final match, Panama allowed two goals in stoppage time and was eliminated.

FIFA world ranking: 55. ELO world ranking: 52.

Players to watch

England forward Harry Kane burst into stardom in the 2014-’15 season, when he scored 21 goals for Tottenham. His production hasn’t slowed; he scored 25, 29 and 30 goals in the next three seasons, while also staring for the national team. Panama striker Blas Perez is tied for most goals in the national team’s history with 43. Panama will also look to defender Ramos Torre, who was key to the team’s qualification — scoring the clinching goal and acting as a defensive stalwart.

What’s next

England: vs. Belgium in Kaliningrad, Thursday, 2 p.m.

Panama: vs. Tunisia in Saransk, Thursday, 2 p.m.

Complete World Cup scores, standing and results

