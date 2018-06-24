

Senegal’s players during training this week. (Andrew Couldridge/Reuters)

Japan vs. Senegal

Group H, Ekaterinburg Arena, Ekaterinburg

Japan is entering this clash with both high confidence and high hopes after upsetting Colombia in its opening match. Japan’s 2-1 win was the first for an Asian team against a South American side in 18 World Cup meetings, and it gave the Japanese a path toward their third knockout round appearance over the last five World Cups.

Senegal’s win over Poland, meantime, sparked a bit of controversy — or at least the game-winning goal did. M’Baye Niang capitalized on a confused Polish team, intercepting a back-pass and tapping the ball into an empty net. Niang had just checked back into the game and reentered the pitch at midfield, with the official’s permission. But Senegal’s success is no fluke; all but one of the Lions of Teranga’s 23 players are employed in Europe, and if things break right, Senegal could clinch a knockout round berth by Sunday’s end.

Also, do you think Senegal is having any fun?

Best practice ever!



Senegal took time out of their practice to have a dance party 🙌 pic.twitter.com/1l2sEZNb7r — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) June 24, 2018

When: Sunday, 11 a.m. Eastern.

How to watch on TV: Fox.

How to stream online: Fox Sports and the Fox Soccer Match Pass apps and FoxSportsGo.com.

How to watch in Spanish: Telemundo.

How to watch in Canada: Bell Media’s TSN and CTV networks, the TSN GO app and TSN.ca/live.

[All the World Cup tiebreaker rules and knockout round scenarios, explained]

Team profiles

Japan (1-0-0, 3 points)

Last showing in the World Cup: Group stage, 2014.

Best finish: Round of 16, 2010 and 2002.

Notable: Japan has not won consecutive games at the World Cup since 2002, when it won its final two group stage matches.

FIFA world ranking: 61. ELO world ranking: 34.

Senegal (1-0-0, 3 points)

Last showing in the World Cup: Quarterfinals, 2002.

Best finish: Quarterfinals, 2002.

Notable: Senegal Coach Aliou Cisse, the national team’s captain during its greatest moment, is the World Cup’s only black coach and the tournament’s youngest coach.

FIFA world ranking: 27. ELO world ranking: 22.

Players to watch

Japan midfielder Shinji Kagawa is known to be a footwork magician, creating space for himself and his teammates. One of the beneficiaries is striker Shinji Okazaki, who has a scoring touch, with 50 goals for the national team. Senegal’s Kalidou Koulibaly, who stands at 6-foot-4, is a top-tier defender who can use his size to his advantage. On the offensive side for Senegal is wing Sadio Mane (Liverpool), who has speed, ball skills and a quick shot.

What’s next

Japan: vs. Poland in Volgograd, Thursday, 10 a.m.

Senegal: vs. Colombia in Samara, Thursday, 10 a.m.

