

Robert Lewandowski (center) and Poland face a virtual must-win Sunday against Colombia. (Diego Azubel/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock)

Poland vs. Colombia

Group H, Kazan Arena, Kazan

The stakes couldn’t be higher for the first-ever competitive match between Colombia and Poland. The teams entered as Group H favorites, but after both surprisingly fell in their openers, they now find themselves on the brink of elimination.

If this game produces a winner, or if the teams draw and Japan or Senegal wins in Sunday’s other Group H match, it should set up a wild finish on Thursday.

One of Colombia’s main objectives will be to keep all 11 players on the field after midfielder Carlos Sanchez received a red card in the third minute against Japan last week, the second-fastest in World Cup history, leaving his teammates down a man for 87 minutes. The Tricolors also hopes James Rodriguez’s left calf is healed after he hurt it in training before the Japan game. The star striker entered as a sub in that 2-1 loss.

For Poland, which traveled well to Spartak Stadium for its opener, it needs to incorporate star striker Robert Lewandowski into the attack better. The Eagles also made perhaps the most egregious gaffe of the World Cup this year when Grzegorz Krychowiak played a ball back to goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny, but the nonchalant pass was stolen by Senegal’s M’Baye Niang and converted for the eventual game-winning goal. With the margins for error slimming, both teams anticipate a tightly contested match.

“It will be like a final,” Colombia striker Radamel Falcao said, via the BBC.

Want smart analysis, opinions, viewing guides and more from the World Cup? Sign up for our month-long newsletter. Every match day through the final July 15.

When: Sunday, 2 p.m. Eastern.

How to watch on TV: Fox.

How to stream online: Fox Sports and the Fox Soccer Match Pass apps and FoxSportsGo.com.

How to watch in Spanish: Telemundo.

How to watch in Canada: Bell Media’s TSN and CTV networks, the TSN GO app and TSN.ca/live.

[All the World Cup tiebreaker rules and knockout round scenarios, explained]

Team profiles

Colombia (0-0-1, 0 points)

Previous result: Lost to Japan, 2-1, on Tuesday.

What’s at stake: As much as there can be. Win and stay alive in the group, lose and potentially be eliminated.

Notable: Colombia became the first South American side ever to lose to an Asian side at the World Cup.

FIFA world ranking: 16. ELO world ranking: 15.

Poland (0-0-1, 0 points)

Previous result: Lost to Senegal, 2-1, on Tuesday

What’s at stake: As much as there can be. Win and stay alive in the group, lose and potentially be eliminated.

Notable: Poland has played nine World Cup games against South American sides and none have finished in a draw. (The Eagles are 4-5.)

FIFA world ranking: 8. ELO world ranking: 21.

[How watching the World Cup in authoritarian Poland made me a soccer fan for life]

Player to watch

The Poland coaching staff was reportedly impressed by forward Dawid Kownacki’s performance against Senegal as a second-half sub, to the point that he may start against Colombia. The Polish wunderkind scored his first top flight goal at 17, becoming one of five players 17 or younger to score in the country’s highest league. With the success, though, came pressure. Last summer, he told the UEFA site: “At 16, people were calling me ‘the new Lewandowski’, and that was tough to handle, but I changed my attitude, grew up and am now much better at not taking to heart what people say.”

What’s next

Colombia: vs. Senegal in Samara, Thursday, 10 a.m.

Poland: vs. Japan in Volgograd, Thursday, 10 a.m.

Complete World Cup scores, standings and schedule

Read more about the World Cup:

World Cup fans’ view: D.C.’s small Polish community will hit ‘cultural center’ in Arlington

Don’t blame Lionel Messi for Argentina’s struggles. Blame the coach.

Germany, pushed to an unfamiliar brink, keeps World Cup hopes alive with stunning goal

Belgium trounces Tunisia and sends a message to the World Cup

El Tri moves closer to advancing with 2-1 win

For Messi and Argentina, Croatia is latest, largest crater in hard World Cup road

FIFA clears U.S. referee after allegation he asked for Portugal World Cup jersey