The goal celebrations of two Switzerland players is drawing the attention of FIFA, which is investigating the gestures by the players who are of Albanian-Kosovan heritage.

Granit Xhaka and Xherdan Shaqiri, who grew up in Switzerland, celebrated with an eagle gesture in an apparent reference to the two-headed eagle on the Albanian flag. Each had scored in Switzerland’s 2-1 victory over Serbia, whose crackdown on the Albanian population was ended by NATO intervention in 1999.

Xhaka’s father was a political prisoner in Yugoslavia for 3 1/2 years spent three and a half years as a political prisoner in Yugoslavia. Shaqiri, who has flags of Kosovo and Switzerland on his shoes, was born in Yugoslavia, then moved to Switzerland when he was a child. The countries now called Kosovo and Serbia have been in conflict for centuries, but tensions were especially high in the late 1980s under Yugoslavia president Slobodan Milosevic. Over the next decade, hundreds of thousands of ethnic Albanians were either killed or forced to flee, creating a refugee crisis and the imprisonment of Milosevic in The Hague for war crimes. Kosovo’s independence was recognized in 2008, with FIFA and UEFA recognizing the country in 2016. Still, Switzerland is estimated to be the home of hundreds of thousands of Kosovars and much of the country’s soccer talent remains there.

"It's just emotion," Shaqiri said of his celebration. "I'm very happy to score this goal. It's not more. I think we don't have to speak about this now."



FIFA’s disciplinary committee also opened proceedings against Serbian fans, who booed, as well as Xhaka and Shaqiri. “In relation to the same match, disciplinary proceedings have been opened against the Serbian FA for crowd disturbance and the display of political and offensive messages by Serbian fans,” it said in a statement (via the BBC).

“Furthermore, a preliminary investigation has been opened against the coach of the Serbian national team, Mladen Krstajic, for alleged statements made in the aftermath of the said match.”

Krstajic is believed to have drawn attention because, according to the BBC, of his comments about Felix Brych, a referee who worked the match. “I wouldn’t give him either a yellow or red card, I would send him to The Hague,” he told reporters Friday, referring to the Netherlands site of the United Nations’ International Court of Justice. “Then they could put him on trial, like they did to us.”

Serbian striker Aleksandar Mitrovic ripped Shaqiri, saying, “If he loves Kosovo so much and decides to flaunt the flag, why did he refuse a chance to play for their team?”

Xhara and Shaqiri could face suspension for celebrations that “provoke the general public.” That would be a shame, given how impossible it is to keep politics and sports separate these days. Switzerland Manager Vladimir Petkovic, who was born in Bosnia, stressed his desire to keep the two distinct.

“It’s important to be a fan, and to give respect,” he said. “It was a wonderful atmosphere and that’s what support should be about.”

