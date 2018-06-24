

Aliou Cisse waves to fans after the match with Japan. (Eugene Hoshiko / Associated Press)

With apologies to Cristiano Ronaldo and all the other worthy young men in World Cup competition, the tournament’s first sex symbol has arrived and it’s, well, it’s a coach.

Aliou Cisse, the man who leads the Senegal team, has generated quite a buzz on social media, where he has drawn comparisons to superhero Black Panther and praise for his cool and his moves.

I'd just like to nominate Aliou Cissé for coolest coach in the game. #POLSEN pic.twitter.com/GPClwewt0W — Austin Hale (@austinha1e) June 19, 2018

The real Black panther ?

RT for Aliou Cissé (🇸🇳 coach)

Fav for T'Challa pic.twitter.com/UeYsbtuEBa — LesBonsVersus (@les_bons_versus) June 20, 2018

And let us not forget the fist pumps.

Senegal coach Aliou Cissé, your life as a meme has just begun. pic.twitter.com/WoeDQjEeQe — Rogers Cadenhead (@rcade) June 19, 2018

And again with the cool.

😎 Aliou Cisse is definitely the coolest manager at the World Cup...#POLSEN pic.twitter.com/VDWaxncVmw — The Sportsman (@TheSportsman) June 19, 2018

Asked about it Saturday, he could only try to laugh off his new reputation, saying, “Ask the ladies.”

“I don’t think I’m a sex symbol at all,” he added. “There are millions and millions of Aliou Cisses in Senegal and the world.”

If only.

Cisse, 42, is the youngest coach in World Cup and the only one who is black. “It’s a painful reality that annoys me,” he told reporters. “I believe that football is universal. I believe that skin color has little importance in the game.”

Cisse, reportedly also the lowest-paid coach, happens to be a soccer hero in Senegal, which is making its second World Cup appearance. The first came in 2002, when Cisse was captain of the team that upset France, the defending champion, in the opening game and advanced to the final eight.

Social media now is boosting him to a new level of international acclaim and he’s doing his best to make peace with it.

“It’s good to be loved,” he said.

Read more from The Post:

FIFA investigates Switzerland players’ goal celebration, an Albanian nationalist gesture

World Cup fans’ view: D.C.’s small Polish community will hit ‘cultural center’ in Arlington

Don’t blame Lionel Messi for Argentina’s struggles. Blame the coach.

Germany, pushed to an unfamiliar brink, keeps World Cup hopes alive with stunning goal

Belgium trounces Tunisia and sends a message to the World Cup

El Tri moves closer to advancing with 2-1 win

For Messi and Argentina, Croatia is latest, largest crater in hard World Cup road

FIFA clears U.S. referee after allegation he asked for Portugal World Cup jersey