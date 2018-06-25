

It’s been that kind of World Cup for Egypt’s Mohamed Salah. The same goes for Saudi Arabia. (Gregorio Borgia/AP)

Saudi Arabia (0-0-2, 0 points) vs. Egypt (0-0-2, 0 points)

Group A, Volgograd Stadium, Volgograd

We’ve reached the point of the group stage where we start to see games featuring already eliminated teams. This one, sadly, has two of them. Saudi Arabia and Egypt — outscored by a combined 10-1 — meet simply hoping to acquire a statistically meaningless three points and not suffer the indignity of finishing 32nd of 32 World Cup teams.

Egyptian forward Mohamed Salah, expected to be one of the stars of the World Cup before suffering a shoulder injury while playing for Liverpool in the Champions League final, clearly was hindered by his lack of training in last week’s loss to Russia, though he did manage a penalty-kick goal. Saudi Arabia, meanwhile, improved from its dismal showing in a 5-0 debut loss to Russia, keeping Uruguay somewhat in check in the 1-0 defeat that followed. But it obviously would like to avoid another scoreless World Cup like in 2002, when it was outscored 12-0 in three group-stage matches.

When: Monday, 10 a.m. Eastern.

How to watch on TV: FS1.

How to stream online: Fox Sports and the Fox Soccer Match Pass apps and FoxSportsGo.com.

How to watch in Spanish: Universo.

How to watch in Canada: Bell Media’s TSN and CTV networks, the TSN GO app and TSN.ca/live.

Team profiles

Saudi Arabia (0-0-2, 0 points)

Previous results: Lost to Russia, 5-0. Lost to Uruguay, 1-0.

What’s at stake: Nothing but pride. Saudi Arabia has been eliminated from knockout-stage contention.

Notable: Saudi Arabia is looking to win its first World Cup game since 1994. It has gone 0-2-9 in four appearances since then.

FIFA world ranking: 67. ELO world ranking: 69.

Egypt (0-0-2, 0 points)

Previous results: Lost to Uruguay, 1-0. Lost to Russia, 3-1.

What’s at stake: Nothing but pride. Egypt has been eliminated from knockout-stage contention.

Notable: Egypt still has never won a World Cup game. It had two draws in 1990.

FIFA world ranking: 45. ELO world ranking: 56.

Player to watch

With nothing tangible to play for, one has to wonder whether Egypt Manager Hector Cuper will start Essam El-Hadary in goal after going with Mohamed Elshenawy the first two games. At 45, El-Hadary would become the oldest player to see the field in a World Cup match.

