

Time to fill in the World Cup knockout-stage blanks. (Ted S. Warren/Associated Press)

We’ve reached the final round of World Cup group-stage matches, games that will determine the participants in the knockout bracket that begins Saturday with the round of 16.

Here’s what the bracket looks like. The schedule follows below it. We’ll update this post as the results come in each day this week.

[All the World Cup tiebreaker rules and knockout round scenarios, explained]

The World Cup is here. Want smart analysis, opinions, viewing guides and more? Sign up for our month-long newsletter. Every match day through the final July 15.

Round-of-16 schedule (all times Eastern)

June 30

Group C winner vs. Group D runner-up in Kazan, 10 a.m.

Uruguay vs. Group B runner-up in Sochi, 2 p.m.

July 1

Group B winner vs. Russia in Moscow (Luzhniki), 10 a.m.

Group D winner vs. Group C runner-up in Nizhny-Novgorod, 2 p.m.

July 2

Group E winner vs. Group F runner-up in Samara, 10 a.m.

Group G winner vs. Group H runner-up in Rostov-on-Don, 2 p.m.

July 3

Group F winner vs. Group E runner-up in Saint Petersburg, 10 a.m.

Group H winner vs. Group G runner-up in Moscow (Spartak), 2 p.m.

Read more about the World Cup:

Complete standings, results and schedule

How well do you know the World Cup countries? Take our nesting doll quiz.

FIFA investigates Switzerland players’ goal celebration, an Albanian nationalist gesture

The strange, sad mood in Italy as the national team misses the World Cup for the first time in 60 years