Uruguay (2-0-0, 6 points) vs. Russia (2-0-0, 6 points)

Group A, Samara Arena, Samara

Don’t look so surprised.

No one may have expected much from Russia, with ESPN’s FiveThirtyEight giving it a 39 percent chance of winning the group, but there are compelling reasons it is atop Group A along with Uruguay. Clearly, home-field advantage really is that in the World Cup, with only one host nation failing to qualify for the knockout round. (We’re looking at you, South Africa in 2010.) It also helps that Russia drew the tournament’s easiest group and came roaring out of the gate, scoring five goals in its World Cup opener against Saudi Arabia.

Now, after a 3-1 victory over Egypt, and with a plus-seven goal differential, Russia has a 66 percent chance of winning the group and, like Uruguay, has already qualified for the knockout round. Ian Lamberson of The Post’s Fancy Stats notes that “the secret to Russia’s early success has been twofold: It has created quality chances, and it has scored a remarkable amount of those chances.”

With both teams in the round of 16, Russia will look to maintain its momentum against a team that has done all it needed to win its first two matches and little more. There’s likely to be a change at midfield, where Lucas Torreira figures to see more playing time. Will Uruguay opt to rest strikers Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani and defenders Jose Gimenez and Diego Godin, knowing full well that a challenging meeting with Spain or Portugal most likely awaits?

When: Monday, 10 a.m. Eastern.

How to watch on TV: Fox.

How to stream online: Fox Sports and the Fox Soccer Match Pass apps and FoxSportsGo.com.

How to watch in Spanish: Telemundo.

How to watch in Canada: Bell Media’s TSN and CTV networks, the TSN GO app and TSN.ca/live.

All the World Cup tiebreaker rules and knockout-round scenarios, explained

Team profiles

Uruguay (2-0-0, 6 points)

Previous results: Uruguay beat both Egypt and Saudi Arabia by 1-0 scores.

What’s at stake: Uruguay, a two-time World Cup champion, entered as one of the favorites, but would need to win by at least five goals to have a chance at first place in the group because of goal differential.

Notable: Uruguay finished fourth eight years ago in South Africa and would be disappointed by any less success.

FIFA world ranking: 14. ELO world ranking: 10.

Russia (2-0-0, 6 points)

Previous results: Russia beat Saudi Arabia, 5-0, and Egypt, 3-1.

What’s at stake: Pride. Country. And first place in Group A.

Notable: Russia’s first-game explosion gave it the most goals and best goal differential in the tournament and it’s already in the round of 16 — a nice accomplishment for a team that former player Andrei Kanchelskis called “the worst Russian team I have ever seen” before play began. A win or a draw will secure first place in Group A.

FIFA world ranking: 70. ELO world ranking: 33.

Players to watch

Not sure why you’d look away from Uruguay’s Luis Suarez, for his skill and for the controversy he seems to generate, but he may be given a rest. If so, keep an eye on Rodrigo Bentancur, the 20-year-old Juventus midfielder. If the team rests them, look to Torreira. For Russia, midfielder Aleksandr Golovin has played a key role in its surge.

