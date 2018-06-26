﻿



Is it Daniel Arzani’s time to shine for Australia? (Toru Hanai/Reuters)

Australia (0-1-1, 1 point) vs. Peru (0-0-2, 0 points)

Group C, Fisht Stadium, Sochi

The Aussies have plenty at stake (see below) while the Peruvians, who entered their first World Cup appearance in 36 years with high hopes, simply are trying to get the ball into the net after two scoreless defeats. The Socceroos also have had trouble scoring, at least from the run of play: Both of their goals at this World Cup have come from Mile Jedinak penalty kicks. In fact, their last three World Cup goals, dating to 2014, have come via penalty kick, and no World Cup team has ever scored four straight goals from that method.

When: Tuesday, 10 a.m. Eastern.

How to watch on TV: Fox Sports 1.

How to stream online: Fox Sports and the Fox Soccer Match Pass apps and FoxSportsGo.com.

How to watch in Spanish: Telemundo.

How to watch in Canada: Bell Media’s TSN and CTV networks, the TSN GO app and TSN.ca/live.

Team profiles

Australia

Previous results: Lost to France, 2-1. Tied Denmark, 1-1.

What’s at stake: At the bare minimum, Australia needs to beat Peru and have Denmark (four points) lose to France to advance to the knockout round. An Australia win by at least two goals combined with a Denmark loss — of any margin — would put the Socceroos through. But should the Aussies win by just one goal, their chances would depend on Denmark’s margin of defeat and goals scored against France. For instance, a 1-0 Australia win combined with a 1-0 Denmark loss would put the Socceroos through by virtue of the total-goals tiebreaker. But a 1-0 Australia win combined with a 3-2 Denmark loss would work in the Danes’ favor, for the same reason.

Notable: Australia is looking for its second-ever trip to the round of 16, a feat it last accomplished in 2006.

FIFA world ranking: 36. ELO world ranking: 30.

Peru

Previous results: Lost to Denmark, 1-0. Lost to France, 1-0.

What’s at stake: Nothing. Peru has been eliminated from knockout-round contention.

Notable: At this point, Peru merely is hoping for its first World Cup victory since 1978.

FIFA world ranking: 11. ELO world ranking: 18.

Player to watch

Daniel Arzani, Australia

The youngest player at the World Cup — he’s just 19 — has come on twice as a substitute and done quite well: According to Goal.com, he’s created the most chances per minute of any player in the tournament who has played at least 10 minutes. With the knockout round at stake and with striker Andrew Nabbout out with a shoulder injury, one has to wonder whether Socceroos Coach Bert van Marwijk will unleash him for the full 90 minutes or continue to employ him as a substitute.

