Denmark (1-1-0, 4 points) vs. France (2-0-0, 6 points)

Group C, Luzhniki Stadium, Moscow

Les Bleus still feel the sting of a remark last month by Denmark coach Age Hareide, who called them “nothing special.”

“We talked about this between ourselves and we will want to show him that he was wrong,” France’s midfielder Corentin Tolisso said (via Reuters).

Hareide also had something to say about the attention Paul Pogba gives to his hairstyles, but Pogba wasn’t taking the bait. “I should have dyed my hair red,” he said. “But seriously, we’ll do the talking on the pitch.”

Denmark will be trying to advance from the group stage for the fourth time in its fifth World Cup, but Yussuf Poulsen, who scored in a 1-0 opening win over Peru, is suspended after getting yellow cards in each game. Willem Kvist is recovering from broken ribs and a punctured lung; he seems unlikely to play.

Talk aside, here’s where both teams stand.

Denmark can advance into the knockout round with a draw, but a loss, paired with an Australia win against Peru, could send them home. France seems to be looking ahead, with Pogba allowing, “Let’s say Croatia is the team to avoid.”

Which means that a draw against Denmark would be sufficient to win Group C and avoid the Group D winner (likely . . . Croatia).

When: Tuesday, June 26, 10 a.m. Eastern.

How to watch on TV: Fox.

How to stream online: Fox Sports and the Fox Soccer Match Pass apps and FoxSportsGo.com.

How to watch in Spanish: Universo.

How to watch in Canada: Bell Media’s TSN and CTV networks, the TSN GO app and TSN.ca/live.

Player to watch

Denmark’s Christian Eriksen has emerged as one of the big stars of this World Cup. Paul Pogba of France says this may be his final World Cup so he’s determined to win it.

Team profiles

Denmark (1-1-0, 4 points)

Previous results: Denmark 1, Peru 0. Denmark 1, Australia 1.

What’s at stake: Denmark needs only a draw to move on.

Notable: Denmark has lost to France six times in the teams’ last seven meetings.

FIFA world ranking: 12 ELO world ranking: 13.

France (2-0-1, 6 points)

Previous results: France 2, Australia 1. France 1, Peru 0.

What’s at stake: Winning the group would prevent a meeting with Croatia, the likely Group C winner.

Notable: France was flashier in the 2014 World Cup when it opened with 3-0 and 5-2 wins, but its run ended in the quarterfinals. They’re more good than great at this point.

FIFA world ranking: 7. ELO world ranking: 4.

