

Iceland’s Ragnar Sigurdsson applauds to supporters during Friday’s Group D match against Nigeria. (Darko Vojinovic/Associated Press)

Iceland (0-1-1, 1 point) vs. Croatia (2-0-0, 6 points)

Group D, Rostov Arena, Rostov-on-Don

Croatia is through to the knockout round after defeating Nigeria and Argentina by a combined score of 5-0. Iceland needs a win over Croatia and some help in Tuesday’s other Group D match if its first World Cup appearance is to continue beyond the group stage. The simplest way for the Icelanders to advance is to defeat Croatia and hope Argentina defeats Nigeria by a margin that doesn’t alter the current goal-differential standings. Iceland can also advance with a win and an Argentina-Nigeria draw, but that scenario is a bit more complicated.

These teams are quite familiar with each other, having met six times on the international stage, including four times in the last four years. “We’ve often said we’re like a married couple — we’re trying to get divorced, but we always meet up again,” Iceland manager Heimir Hallgrimsson said recently. Croatia is 4-1-1 all-time against Iceland.

When: Tuesday, 2 p.m. Eastern.

How to watch on TV: FS1.

How to stream online: Fox Sports and the Fox Soccer Match Pass apps and FoxSportsGo.com.

How to watch in Spanish: Universo.

How to watch in Canada: Bell Media’s TSN and CTV networks, the TSN GO app and TSN.ca/live.

Team profiles

Iceland (0-1-1, 1 point)

Previous results: Tied Argentina, 1-1. Lost to Nigeria, 2-0.

What’s at stake: It’s win or go home for Iceland, which would also be eliminated if Nigeria beats Argentina. The Icelanders could advance if Nigeria and Argentina draw, but they would need to defeat Croatia by at least three goals, or defeat Croatia by two goals and also outscore Nigeria by at least two.

Notable: Iceland is hoping to become the first team to advance to the knockout stage in its World Cup debut since Slovakia in 2010.

FIFA world ranking: 22. ELO world ranking: 39.

Croatia (2-0-0, 6 points)

Previous results: Defeated Argentina, 3-0. Defeated Nigeria, 2-0.

What’s at stake: Croatia can clinch the top spot in Group D with a win or draw.

Notable: Croatia is looking to become the fourth team in World Cup history to win all three games during the group stage without allowing a goal. Argentina was the last team to accomplish the feat, in 1998.

FIFA world ranking: 20. ELO world ranking: 8.

Players to watch

Croatia’s Luka Modric scored a brilliant goal against Argentina and netted a penalty kick against Nigeria. After missing a penalty kick in Iceland’s 2-0 loss to Nigeria, Gylfi Sigurdsson will look to crack the scoring column in Russia.

