

Will Lionel Messi return to Argentina with only a birthday cake to mark his 2018 World Cup? (Michael Sohn/Associated Press)

Nigeria (1-0-1, 3 points) vs. Argentina (0-1-1, 1 point)

Group D, St. Petersburg Stadium, St. Petersburg

Croatia has locked down a spot in the knockout round. This game is for the rest of the marbles in Group D. Nigeria — which will advance with a win, and likely can still advance with a draw — looks to keep feeding Chelsea midfielder Victor Moses, a crucial cog in the Super Eagles’ offense. Argentina, on the other hand, is eliminated with anything short of a win after drawing with Iceland and losing to Croatia. La Albiceleste’s stars — Lionel Messi, Gonzalo Higuain, Angel Di Maria and Sergia Aguero — could be staring down their last chance for World Cup glory.

When: Tuesday, 2 p.m. Eastern.

How to watch on TV: Fox.

How to stream online: FOX Sports and the FOX Soccer Match Pass apps and FOXSports.com.

How to watch in Spanish: Telemundo.

How to watch in Canada: Bell Media’s TSN and CTV networks, the TSN GO app and TSN.ca/live.

Team profiles

Nigeria

Previous results: Lost to Croatia, 2-0; defeated Iceland, 2-0

What’s at stake: A berth in the knockout round. Nigeria will advance with a win or a draw, although the latter result does not guarantee it a spot in the knockout rounds.

Notable: The Super Eagles were in this position four years ago, and lost, 2-0. They have yet to beat Argentina in World Cup play.

FIFA World Ranking: 48

Argentina

Previous results: Drew, 1-1, vs. Iceland; lost to Croatia, 3-0

What’s at stake: The psyche of a nation. Argentina needs a win and an Iceland loss or draw, or it needs to win big and hope that Iceland doesn’t rout Croatia.

Notable: Argentina presented Messi with a cake for his 31st birthday Sunday. Was that La Albiceleste’s final party in Russia?

FIFA World Ranking: 5

Players to watch

Nigerian forward Ahmed Musa scored twice in the Super Eagles’ win over Iceland. He has shown a supreme ability to finish around the goal, and in a game in which Argentina will be forced to push men forward, he will have plenty of opportunities to strike. For La Albiceleste, there is one (predictable) man to keep track of: Messi. Messi, Messi, Messi. A World Cup victory could cement his legacy as the best Argentine football ever, surpassing Diego Maradona.

