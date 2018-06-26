It almost happened again.

Nearly a week after a Colombian television reporter was groped and kissed on live air in Moscow, another fan tried to kiss a Brazilian journalist during a live report in Yekaterinburg.

Júlia Guimarães of Brazilian broadcaster Globo TV was about to begin her segment on Sunday when a man approached from the left side of the frame, leaned in and tried to kiss her on the cheek.

Guimarães wiggled out of the way and began berating the man, who retreated off camera.

“Don’t do this. Never do this again, okay?” she shouted.

“I’m sorry, I’m sorry,” the man replied.

“I don’t allow you to do this,” Guimarães continued. “This is not right, this is not polite. Never do this.”

Neste domingo, o #Fantástico falou sobre os casos de assédio que tem acontecido na Copa do Mundo. Abaixo, a gente mostra um deles, que ocorreu com a repórter Júlia Guimarães. A bronca dada por ela ao engraçadinho, fica como recado: "Não faça isso!" https://t.co/XYlBMSCVEm pic.twitter.com/tERPgTzkZy — Fantástico (@showdavida) June 25, 2018

She later tweeted it was the second time a fan tried to assault her during a World Cup broadcast.

É difícil encontrar palavras... Por sorte, nunca vivi isso no Brasil! Aqui já aconteceu por 2 vezes. Triste! Vergonhoso! https://t.co/8sdukYw8FG — Julia Guimarães (@juliacgc) June 24, 2018

“It’s awful. I feel helpless, vulnerable,” Guimarães told Globo Esport after the incident. “This time I [responded], but it’s sad, people do not understand. I wanted to understand why the person thinks he has a right to do that.”

In Moscow on the opening day of the World Cup, a man kissed a Colombian journalist, Julieth Gonzalez Theran, and grabbed her breast as she was reporting on the festivities and the first day soccer.

Gonzalez Theran was unstirred and completed her report without interruption.

That man, who gave his name as “Ruslan,” apologized to Gonzalez Theran saying he “acted carelessly and thoughtlessly and did not think I would cause you such profound confusion and shock.”

After the incident, she posted on Instagram, “RESPECT! We do not deserve this treatment. We are equally valuable and professionals. I share the joy of football, but we must identify the limits of affection and harassment.”

Clearly, still not every fan has gotten the message.

