Brazil (1-1-0, 4 points) vs. Serbia (1-0-1, 3 points)

Group E, Spartak Stadium, Moscow

Brazil is a clear favorite not only to win Group E, but the entire tournament with international stars at nearly every position.

But its brightest star, Neymar, is not at the top of his game after sitting out three months with a foot injury — and the critics have noticed. Pressure seems to be mounting on the 26-year-old, who wept after his team’s late win over Costa Rica, although he later ascribed the tears to “joy” on his Instagram account.

“He is a gifted player, but is outside his normal standards – or he wouldn’t be playing like this,” said Brazil manager Tite, according to the BBC. “He is only in the recovery stage.”

Serbia is talented, but not loaded like Brazil, and it likely needs a win to advance. A draw might get the Serbs through to the knockout round, but they’d need some help as well.

When: Wednesday, 2 p.m. Eastern.

How to watch on TV: Fox.

How to stream online: Fox Sports and the Fox Soccer Match Pass apps and FoxSportsGo.com.

How to watch in Spanish: Telemundo, NBC Universo.

How to watch in Canada: Bell Media’s TSN and CTV networks, the TSN GO app and TSN.ca/live.

Team profiles

Brazil

Previous results: Drew with Switzerland, 1-1. Beat Costa Rica, 2-0.

What’s at stake: Brazil, tied with Switzerland atop the group with four points, can secure a spot in the knockout round with a win or a draw. A loss to Serbia, and a victory by Switzerland over Costa Rica in the other group match, would send them home.

Notable: Danilo (thigh) is not expected to play; Fagner will replace him. Douglas Costa (hamstring) is out as well.

FIFA world ranking: 2. ELO world ranking 1.

Serbia

Previous results: Beat Costa Rica, 1-0. Lost to Switzerland, 2-1.

What’s at stake: A win by Serbia would allow them to advance to the knockout stage. A draw might do the same, but they’d need Costa Rica to beat Switzerland by more than one goal.

Notable: If Serbia were to advance, it would be the first time doing so as an independent nation.

FIFA world ranking: 34. ELO world ranking: 21.

Players to watch

Brazil striker Neymar (Paris Saint-Germain) is racing against time to recover from a foot injury. When he is at the top of his game, his almost balletic style makes him perhaps the top attacker in the world. Midfielder Nemanja Matic (Manchester United) has 18 goals in 26 games for Serbia this year. He can score from distance and is adept controlling the tempo of the game.

