Lionel Messi finally broke through on Tuesday, scoring his first World Cup goal as Argentina defeated Nigeria in dramatic fashion. What’s to thank for La Albiceleste’s victory and Messi’s brilliant score?

Perhaps a good-luck charm gifted to Messi by the mother of Argentine sports reporter Rama Pantarotto.

Pantarotto at a postgame news conference asked Argentina’s captain if he kept the red ribbon his mother asked Pantarotto to give Messi before the match.

“Look,” Messi responded, and pulled at his left shoe to reveal the ribbon tied around his ankle.

(Thanks to Post reporter and Argentina native Teo Armus for translating the exchange.)

Pantarotto: Excuse me? Messi: It’s true. Pantarotto: You’re really telling me you put it on your leg? Messi: Obviously. Pantarotto: You put the ribbon on your leg? Messi: Well yeah, tell her thank you, it’s very— Pantarotto: You’re joking. Okay, well someone is about to have a heart attack. I mean it. Wait, you scored with your left foot? Messi: No— Pantarotto: No, you scored with the right foot. Well— Messi: Doesn’t matter, it helped. Pantarotto (looking at camera): Mom, dear, he put the tape on his leg. Thank you.

This is a good time to remember luck and superstition are very important in the history of Argentine soccer dating back to Diego Maradona’s “Hand of God” goal to win the World Cup in 1986.

Maradona, Argentina’s midfielder, wove through England’s defense until a jump ball popped up near the six-yard box between him and English goalkeeper Peter Shilton.

Maradona went up for header, and slipped his hand over his head — out of view of the referee — and punched the ball past Shilton and into the net.

After the game, when asked if he had used his hand to score, Maradona said he scored “a little with the head of Maradona and a little with the hand of God.”

So now, let’s look at the luck of Messi’s ribbon.

Messi scored the opening goal with his right foot, but he received the pass and trapped the ball — perhaps the most miraculous part of the play — with his left foot.

Marcos Rojo, a defender, scored the winning goal for Argentina. Rojo in Spanish means red, the same color as the ribbon.

