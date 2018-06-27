

Diego Maradona, the legendary soccer player from Argentina, pronounced himself “fine” after his curious gestures and odd behavior sparked concerns about his health during Argentina’s World Cup match with Nigeria.

Maradona, 57, wrote on Instagram that he had been seen by a doctor during Argentina’s 2-1 victory and said that his “neck hurt a lot.” Sharing an image of an attendant taking his pulse, he wrote: “I want to tell everyone that I am fine, that I am not, neither was I, hospitalized. In the halftime of the game against Nigeria, my neck hurt a lot and I suffered a decompensation. I was checked by a doctor and he recommended me to go home before the second half, but I wanted to stay because we were risking it all. How could I leave? I send a kiss to everyone, thanks for the support!”

He did not give any further details of his “descompensacion.” Medically, decompensation means failure of an organ, but Maradona gave no further information. A man purported to be Maradona did, however, tell fellow Argentinian Daniel Arcucci in a voice message that he had drunk too much alcohol. “Where we were they were only serving white wine. Yes, we drank all the wine, but now I’m talking to you and I’m telling you the truth.”

It was clearly an emotional day for Maradona, with Argentina desperately needing a win. Before the game, he unfurled a banner of himself over the box in which he was seated in St. Petersburg’s Krestovsky Stadium. As play unfolded, cameras showed him dancing with a Nigerian fan, celebrating the first goal and falling asleep at halftime. Video also showed Maradona, a national hero who led Argentina to victory in the 1986 World Cup and played 91 times for the national team, struggling to rise from his seat. Other video showed him in tears when the score was tied, a situation that would have resulted in Argentina’s elimination had it continued. After Marcos Rojo scored the game-winner, he extended the middle finger of each hand. Handlers appeared to hold him back to make sure he did not fall over the barrier. He required assistance leaving the stadium, also caught on video.

Diego Maradona needed some assistance leaving the stadium after Argentina's win (via @SteveSpoiler) pic.twitter.com/Mt80bLizhD — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) June 26, 2018

The emotional display raised concerns about Maradona’s health, but his account seems to indicate that he was just overcome and the BBC reports that he boarded a flight from St. Petersburg, where the match was played, to Moscow. He has battled obesity, addiction and other health issues since retiring.

Argentina’s next match is Saturday against France in Kazan.

