

Can Germany overcome a rough start to advance to the round of 16? (Frank Augstein/Associated Press)

Germany (1-0-1, 3 points) vs. South Korea (0-0-2, 0 points)

Group F, Kazan Arena, Kazan

Defending champion Germany got new life with Saturday’s exhilarating win over Sweden, but its work is far from over and it goes into its group-stage finale against South Korea perhaps a bit shorthanded. Defender Jerome Boateng will miss the game while serving a red-card suspension over his antics in the Sweden game while Sebastian Rudy, a defensive-minded midfielder, seems likely to miss the match after suffering a broken nose that required surgery. Mats Hummels, Rudy’s Bayern Munich teammate, seems likely to play after missing the Sweden game with a neck injury, however.

South Korea has injury troubles of its own: Team captain Ki Sung-Yueng — the team’s most-capped player — will miss the game with a calf injury, putting more pressure on Son Heung-min to power an attack that’s produced just one goal through two games. Son scored that goal in stoppage time against Mexico, preventing a second consecutive shutout, and his eight shots against El Tri were more than South Korea had as a team in its opening loss to Sweden.

When: Wednesday, 10 a.m. Eastern.

How to watch on TV: Fox Sports 1.

How to stream online: Fox Sports and the Fox Soccer Match Pass apps and FoxSportsGo.com.

How to watch in Spanish: Universo.

How to watch in Canada: Bell Media’s TSN and CTV networks, the TSN GO app and TSN.ca/live.

[All the World Cup tiebreaker rules and knockout round scenarios, explained]

Team profiles

Germany

Previous results: Lost to Mexico, 1-0. Defeated Sweden, 2-1.

What’s at stake: Germany will advance to the knockout round with a win plus a Sweden loss/draw against Mexico. If both Germany and Sweden draw, it would come down to tiebreakers. If both Sweden and Germany win, there would be a three-way tie in points atop the Group F standings that would be decided first by goal differential and then by total goals scored (and then by even more tiebreaker situations if things get really insane.)

Notable: Die Mannschaft has advanced to at least the quarterfinals in nine consecutive World Cups. It has reached the semifinals in four straight.

FIFA world ranking: 1. ELO world ranking: 3.

South Korea

Previous results: Lost to Sweden, 1-0. Lost to Mexico, 2-1.

What’s at stake: South Korea is mathematically alive, though the statisticians at FiveThirtyEight have given it just a 1 percent chance of advancing. South Korea needs to beat Germany and hope Mexico defeats Sweden to have any shot of getting things to the tiebreakers.

Notable: South Korea is looking to get out of the group stage for the first time since 2010 and just the second time in its history.

FIFA world ranking: 57. ELO world ranking: 45.

Players to watch

Julian Brandt was a somewhat surprise addition to Joachim Loew’s World Cup roster but, based on his exploits in his limited time on the field in Russia, it seems to have been the right move. The 22-year-old winger hit the post after coming on late in the game against Sweden and narrowly missed a goal, again as a late sub, against Mexico. Loew could turn to the budding Bayer Leverkusen star perhaps a bit earlier against South Korea should the team again need a spark.

