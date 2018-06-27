

Stephan Lichsteiner celebrates Switzerland’s win over Serbia. (Laurent Gillieron/EPA)

Switzerland (1-1-0, 4 points) vs. Costa Rica (0-0-2, 0 points)

Group E, Nizhny Novgorod Stadium, Nizhny Novgorod

Switzerland will advance to the knockout round for the third time in the past four World Cups with either a win or a draw against Costa Rica. Should the Swiss lose to Los Ticos, who have already been eliminated and are looking to play spoiler, they could still reach the round of 16 if Brazil loses to Serbia. Switzerland has erased one-goal deficits in each of its first two matches of the group stage, while Costa Rica has yet to score in the tournament.

The two sides have split their previous two meetings on the international stage. Switzerland won a friendly, 2-0, in 2006. Los Ticos managed a 1-0 win in 2010.

When: Wednesday, 2 p.m. Eastern.

How to watch on TV: Fox Sports 1.

How to stream online: Fox Sports and the Fox Soccer Match Pass apps and FoxSportsGo.com.

How to watch in Spanish: Telemundo.

﻿How to watch in Canada: Bell Media’s TSN and CTV networks, the TSN GO app and TSN.ca/live.﻿

Team profiles

Switzerland (1-1-0, 4 points)

Previous results: Tied Brazil, 1-1. Beat Serbia, 2-1.

What’s at stake: Switzerland will clinch a spot in the knockout round with a win or a draw, or a Brazil loss to Serbia in Wednesday’s other 2 p.m. game.

Notable: The Swiss have never lost (2-2-0) to a Concacaf nation at the World Cup.

FIFA world ranking: 6. ELO world ranking: 10.

Costa Rica (0-0-2, 0 points)

Previous results: Lost to Serbia, 1-0. Lost to Brazil, 2-0.

What’s at stake: Nothing but pride for Los Ticos, who have been eliminated from knockout round contention after advancing to the quarterfinals four years ago.

Notable: Costa Rica has lost four consecutive matches dating back to qualifying, three of them via shutout.

FIFA world ranking: 23. ELO world ranking: 42.

Player to watch

Switzerland midfielder Xherdan Shaqiri has a goal and an assist on nine shots in the tournament. He and two other Swiss players were fined by FIFA, but avoided two-match bans, for making hand gestures of an Albanian national symbol during last week’s win over Serbia.

