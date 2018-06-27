

Korean and Mexican fans celebrate after South Korea’s win was Mexico’s gain. (Dario Lopez-Mills/AP)

As Wednesday dawned, Mexico had at least three routes to the World Cup’s knockout stage.

The first was the easiest: Beat Sweden Wednesday in Ekaterinburg, or even earn a draw, and the Mexicans were assured a first-place finish in Group F and a spot in the round of 16.

The second was more complicated: Lose to Sweden, finish in a three-way tie atop the group, but find a way to advance via the sometimes complicated FIFA tie-breaking scenarios.

The third route? That was absurd. It would allow Mexico to lose to Sweden, but bypass the tie-breaking scenario altogether. How? If South Korea — one of this tournament’s lowest ranked teams, and a side with virtually nothing to play for other than pride — found a way to tie or even defeat Germany, the top-ranked team in the world and the reigning champions, a nation that had advanced past the first round of every World Cup it had entered since 1938!

This did not seem a realistic hope. And yet there was Mexico, getting trampled 3-0 by Sweden. And there was South Korea, hundreds of miles away in Kazan, keeping pace with the listless Germans, parrying off every German offensive flurry, and then scoring not one but two late-game goals to create that unlikeliest of all paths for El Tri.

[Germany eliminated after shocking 2-0 loss to South Korea]

The result? Germany was done, the last-place finisher in Group F. Mexico was on to the round of 16, the Group F runner-up, Wednesday’s loss be damned. And fans of El Tri? Well, they saved a healthy portion of their love not for their own team, but for the Koreans, who delivered them onto the knockout stage.

How best to celebrate that love? Fans find a way.

And so you could lift Korean men onto your shoulders.

The Mexicans found a South Korean outside the stadium 😂 pic.twitter.com/9gG7V9wtOd — Siavoush Fallahi (@SiavoushF) June 27, 2018



Mexico fans celebrate with an Asian man in Mexico City’s main square Wednesday. (Christian Palma/AP)

In honor of Korea, I had to put this Korean man on my shoulders to celebrate 🇰🇷 pic.twitter.com/A8mNVH3DuE — ⁶ (@mrtinjrafael) June 27, 2018

Viva Corea... pic.twitter.com/7qT8GoIzZt — San Cadilla El Norte (@SancadillaNorte) June 27, 2018

Or serenade them with song.

Ladies and Gentlemen. Meet the most popular man in Ekaterinburg. This Korean/Swede was mobbed by Mexicans as they left the stadium all singing "Korea!" pic.twitter.com/OYBlCuoFvZ — Amy Lawrence (@amylawrence71) June 27, 2018

Or ask them for photos.

This Korean man is the most popular man at Plaza Mexico. People are rushing to pose for pictures with him. #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/IbX3tCfdz1 — Adam Serrano (@AdamSerrano) June 27, 2018

You could lift them up in a loving embrace.

Or dance with them.

Así agradecen los mexicanos a los coreanos en a #Rusia2018 pic.twitter.com/3Qhribos3K — REFORMACOM (@Reforma) June 27, 2018

Or play K-pop music in their honor.

a mexican radio is playing kpop as a "thank you" to korea and they are playing exo. 😂😂😂 "de verdad gracias" MY LUNGS. pic.twitter.com/XWPdBv1EdZ — lina (@legendbyun) June 27, 2018

You could fling their bodies around, even.

VIVA COREA, LOS NUEVOS HÉROES NACIONALES. pic.twitter.com/7RuDE74LbA — Fer Garcia (@fer9thgen) June 27, 2018

Or give them your hats.

You could meld the flags of the two nations.

Esto es lo máximo. Bueno, casi lo máximo. pic.twitter.com/dhRYlWb5pG — Gael Garcia Bernal (@GaelGarciaB) June 27, 2018

If you’re in Mexico City, you could swarm the Korean embassy there and elevate diplomats into heroes and brothers.

That’s the Korean consul general to Mexico, Byoung-Jin Han, celebrating with grateful Mexican fans outside the Korea embassy here. One fan said he took a shot of tequila with them earlier. pic.twitter.com/NGWEmRADUW — James Wagner (@ByJamesWagner) June 27, 2018

Mexican fans arrived at the South Korean embassy in Mexico City to chant: “Korea, brother, you are now Mexican” (it rhymes in Spanish)



#WorldCuppic.twitter.com/xDA6sFHqJB — Adriana Terrazas (@AdrianaTerrazas) June 27, 2018

And certainly you could make plans to share cuisines. As Los Angeles Times columnist Gustavo Arellano notes, Koreans and Mexicans celebrating will find they share many things in common: a love for spicy food and a habit of randomly breaking into song and dance.

HUGE SHOUTOUT to South Korea, Mexico's brother from another madre. We love to drink, love beef/pork/chicken/ALL MEAT, are obsessed with veggies, sing, cry and share LA's Koreatown. We got you next time, fam #MEXSWE #GERKOR — GustavoArellano (@GustavoArellano) June 27, 2018

Koreans getting free food at every Mexican restaurant for the next 4 years. 🇲🇽🇲🇽🇲🇽🇲🇽🇲🇽🇲🇽 #MEXSWE — Ozi Oma🇳🇬 (@ozi_oma) June 27, 2018

Korean brothers and sisters y’all are invited to the Carne Asada #MexicovsSuecia — 𝓛 (@telmss_) June 27, 2018

Including cuisines of the liquid variety, particularly since South Koreans are ranked as the hardest drinkers in the world.

If you run into any Korean today, as a Mexican, you owe them a shot of tequila. — Luis Dominguez (@lUiS_dmnz) June 27, 2018

Read more World Cup coverage:

See the knockout round bracket and schedule

Sweden wins Group F, but Mexico also advances

Did ‘The Simpsons’ predict the 2018 World Cup final — in 1997?

Messi had a good-luck charm, and he was willing to show it off