

Granit Xhaka, left, and Xherdan Shaqiri were fined for this celebration. (Laurent Gillieron/Shutterstock)

A couple of Albanian Kosovars saw what happened when two Switzerland players of similar heritage were fined by FIFA for a patriotic gesture during a World Cup game against Serbia, and they decided to put their money where their outrage was.

They started a GoFundMe page and, within hours, had raised enough money to cover the roughly $25,000 in fines levied by FIFA against Granit Xhaka and Xherdan Shaqiri, both of whom have ethnic Albanian heritage, and their teammate, Stephan Lichtsteiner.

“We were all very disappointed and surprised that Swiss players were fined for simply displaying a gesture that identifies Albanians. It is not a sign of hatred,” Drin Zatriqi wrote in an email to The Washington Post. “It is not sign of racism. It is like a high five or thumbs up. It is a sign we do to display joy and pride.

“Xhaka and Shaqiri are Swiss players, but with Albanian roots and that’s the beauty of it. Identities are complex. On top of all of it, this match for me, my family and all Albanians was much more than that. It was our Miracle on Ice. That’s why we found it absurd that Xhaka, Shaqiri and L [Lichtsteiner] were being fined just for doing the eagle sign, which, by the way, has been a symbol of Albanians for centuries. It was never a symbol of violence, hatred or racism. It simply is a symbol of our history, identity and national pride.”

On Friday, Switzerland, which is home to hundreds of thousands of Albanian Kosovars, beat Serbia, 2-1, and Xhaka and Shaqiri made the gesture, drawing boos from the crowd. FIFA announced an investigation over the weekend and could have suspended the players for two games for provoking the crowd. Instead, it fined Xhaka and Shaqiri 10,000 Swiss francs each ($10,100) and Lichtsteiner, the Switzerland captain, drew a fine of 5,000 Swiss francs.

Xhaka and Shaqiri grew up in Switzerland but their ethnic Albanian heritage is linked to Kosovo, a former Serbian province that declared independence in 2008. Xhaka’s father was a political prisoner for 3 1/2 years in the former Yugoslavia. Shaqiri, who has flags of Kosovo and Switzerland on his shoes, was born in Yugoslavia, then moved to Switzerland when he was a child.

Kosovo and Serbia, which does not recognize its former territory’s independence, have been in conflict for centuries, but tensions were especially high in the late 1980s under Serbian political leader Slobodan Milosevic. As the country split during civil wars over the next decade, hundreds of thousands of ethnic Albanians were either killed or forced to flee, creating a refugee crisis and the imprisonment of Milosevic in The Hague for war crimes.

FIFA and UEFA recognized Kosovo in 2016, but because of the number of Kosovars in Switzerland, much of the country’s soccer talent is there.

Zatriqi said it took less than a day to raise the money to cover the funds.

“Of course, this was never about the money. There is no way one can put a price tag to the joy they brought us. By this action, we just wanted to show solidarity with them, but also disappointment with FIFA,” Zatriqi, the co-founder of Next Level KS, a company that does artist bookings, festivals and artist management in Kosovo, told The Post. “It is like fining [Lionel] Messi for doing the sign of cross. Eagle is our religion, our identity.”

He and his friend, Rilind Reka, took to the fundraising site and have raised more than $27,000. They offered the money to officials, but have gotten no response. If they hear nothing, they plan to donate the funds to charity.

“We will try to make something beautiful out of it. Maybe get soccer balls and jerseys for school kids in rural areas in Kosovo,” Zatriqi told The Post. “Sports should only bring people together. Sports should only help us understand each other more. And sports should be inclusive.”

