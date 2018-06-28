President Trump may more often prefer to talk about the NFL and American football, but the conversation Wednesday turned to the global sport of football and the future of the globe’s best player, Cristiano Ronaldo, when his playing days end.

Trump was meeting with Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, the president of Portugal, when the two began discussing whether Trump might visit Russia before the World Cup ends next month, conceivably taking in a match with Vladimir Putin. Rebelo de Sousa was quick to remind Trump that Portugal is fielding a strong team with Ronaldo, the Real Madrid star, at its core.

“If you’re going to meet Mr. Putin — well, I was with him last week,” Rebelo de Sousa told Trump, according to a White House transcript. “And he asked me to greet you. So, of course, he was expecting your visit. But anyway, don’t forget that Portugal has the best player in the world that is called Cristiano Ronaldo.”

Rebelo de Sousa asked which team Trump was supporting, with the United States failing to qualify and the president demurred, mentioning that the U.S. “fought very hard to get it here,” landing the World Cup along with Mexico and Canada in 2026.

“I think they’re doing a fantastic job with the World Cup right now. It’s in Russia, and I will tell you that it’s exciting. My son loves soccer, and he loves watching the World Cup,” Trump said. “And they have really done a fantastic job with the World Cup. It’s exciting even if you’re a non-soccer fan. I’m a soccer fan a little bit, but I don’t have much time.”

Trump, who played in high school and once reportedly considered buying Scottish club Rangers and Colombian side Atletico Nacional, admitted that the biggest soccer fan in the White House is his young soccer-playing son, Barron, and told Rebelo de Sousa that Barron “knows all about it.”

With midterm elections looming and his own campaign for reelection underway, Trump couldn’t resist in a light moment asking whether Ronaldo might have a political future ahead of him.

“So will Cristian [sic] ever run for president against you?” he said to laughter. “He wouldn’t win. You know he won’t.”

Rebelo de Sousa responded: “You know — you know something — I must tell you, Portugal is not just United States.”

When Trump replied, “That’s right,” Rebelo de Sousa continued, “It’s a little different.”

Maybe, if he switched to politics, Ronaldo would find it as “dangerous” and “exciting” as Trump does. ”

“When the NFL’s [ratings are] down 20 percent, it’s the flag [demonstrations by players], but it’s also the fact that everybody’s watching us on all the different cable networks,” he told a crowd Wednesday night in North Dakota, “because, frankly, they find this more exciting than the NFL, and a hell of a lot more dangerous.”

