England (2-0-0, 6 points) vs. Belgium (2-0-0, 6 points)

Group G, Kaliningrad Stadium, Kaliningrad

When the World Cup group schedule was first announced, England-Belgium looked like a potential contender for match of the tournament — a rollicking, high-scoring and group-deciding match on the final day of group play.

Well, the match will still decide the top two spots in Group G, just not in the manner we’d hoped. With both teams safely through to the round of 16, the stakes are far, far lower. To further diminish the potential entertainment value, both England and Belgium will likely be eyeing second place. Why? Just look at the bracket. The winner of Group G has a route to the finals that includes Brazil or Mexico in the quarterfinals then either Uruguay, Portugal, France or Argentina in the semifinals. Yeah, no thanks. Meanwhile, the Group G runner-up faces either Sweden or Switzerland in the quarterfinals and then either Spain, Russia, Croatia or Denmark in the semifinals — a destination vacation by comparison.

At this point fans of Group H teams may take umbrage with the fact that these scenarios discount the round of 16, and while that is true, those teams are fairly comparable in talent and don’t carry the same matchup incentive as avoiding decidedly tougher teams in the later rounds. So let’s assume both teams are rational actors and want to finish second. Following FIFA’s tie-breaking rules, Belgium and England are not only tied on total points (six), but also goal difference in all group matches (six) and goals scored (eight), the first tiebreakers FIFA uses to determine place in the group standings.

Here’s where it gets weird. The next tiebreaker is what FIFA deems “fair play,” meaning teams will lose points for yellow and red cards (minus-one for a yellow card; minus-three for an indirect red card, as a result of a second yellow card; minus-four for a direct red card; minus-five for a yellow card plus a direct red, with only one of the deductions applied to a player in a single game). So the worse they behave, the more likely they are to finish second.

Entering the match, England has two yellow cards and Belgium has three. Neither side has a red card. So we could be in store for a 0-0 tie with decidedly uninspiring attack play (think France-Denmark, but worse) and a lot of sloppy, cynical fouls, as both teams play their backups. There may even be a how-did-he-not-stop-that goal due to a suspiciously-timed goalkeeper gaffe.

If you’re a fan of sports anarchy, it’s appointment viewing. If you value the aesthetics of the beautiful game, you may want to find something more pleasant to do with your afternoon.

When: Thursday, 2 p.m. Eastern.

How to watch on TV: Fox.

How to stream online: Fox Sports and the Fox Soccer Match Pass apps and FoxSportsGo.com.

How to watch in Spanish: Telemundo, NBCSN.

How to watch in Canada: Bell Media’s TSN and CTV networks, the TSN GO app and TSN.ca/live.

Team profiles

England

Previous results: Defeated Tunisia, 2-1. Defeated Panama, 6-1.

What’s at stake: A win, or a draw in which England wins the fair play tiebreaker, would mean a round of 16 matchup with Group H’s runner-up instead of Group H’s winner. But it would also mean a more intimidating quarterfinal opponent — likely Brazil, instead of the Sweden-Switzerland winner.

Notable: England hasn’t won all three games in a World Cup group stage since 1982.

FIFA world ranking: 12. ELO world ranking: 4.

Belgium

Previous results: Defeated Panama, 3-0. Defeated Tunisia, 5-2.

What’s at stake: A win, or a draw in which Belgium wins the fair play tiebreaker, would mean a round of 16 matchup with Group H’s runner-up instead of Group H’s winner. But it would also mean a more intimidating quarterfinal opponent — likely Brazil, instead of the Sweden-Switzerland winner. (Is there an echo in here?)

Notable: Belgium has won six straight World Cup group stage games. The Red Devils are also unbeaten in their last 11 group stage matches, and haven’t lost one since a 1994 game against Saudi Arabia at RFK Stadium in Washington.

FIFA world ranking: 3. ELO world ranking: 6.

Players to watch

England striker Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) had 41 goals in 48 total appearances this past season, including 12 for the national team. He scored a hat trick against Panama last week. Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku (Manchester United) is as dominant an athlete as you will find in this World Cup. He is stronger than most defenders, and adept at finishing in the air. In eight World Cup qualifying matches in 2016-17, he had 11 goals. But he might not play on Thursday after suffering an ankle injury. Michy Batshuayi (Chelsea) scored as a substitute against Tunisia, and could get a longer look.

