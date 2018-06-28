

Igor Smolnikov of Russia reacts after being shown a second yellow card by referee Antonio Malang Diedhiou during a Group A match against Uruguay earlier this week. (Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)

Down to the final day of group play in the World Cup, things can get tricky in trying to determine which teams are moving on to the knockout stage, and which are going home.

FIFA has eight possible tiebreakers to sort through who deserves to advance and who does not, or who wins the group and who comes in second. Wouldn’t you know it, in several cases the first six tiebreakers have not resolved the issue, so FIFA has turned to the seventh, and most controversial measure: “Fair Play Conduct Points.”

Basically, FIFA has decided to reward teams that don’t collect yellow and red cards. Here’s how the system works.

Each team begins the tournament with zero points and loses points for each carded foul given by a referee. Teams lose:

one point for each yellow card

three points for each secondary yellow that leads to a red card

four points for a straight red card

five points for a yellow card and straight red card

After that, FIFA totals the number of points each team has lost, and those with the least violations move on.

So how does that effect the World Cup standings today?

In Group H, Colombia defeated Senegal, 1-0, and Japan lost to Poland by the same score. The fair play standings look like this:

Colombia (2-0-1, 6 points) Japan (1-1-1, 4 points), -4 fair play points Senegal (1-1-1, 4 points), -6 fair play points

In Group G, Belgium and England have already clinched spots in the knockout stage, but are vying to come in second in the group to avoid a tougher route to the final.

Here’s how those standings look right now:

England (2-0-0, 4 points), -1 Fair Play Belgium (2-0-0, 4 points), -3 Fair Play

So, if the two were to play to draw, England could still find a way to “lose” the group by picking up three yellow cards. If England and Belgium were to finish with the same number of fair play points, FIFA would draw lots to decide first place in the group.

Read more about the World Cup:

Complete standings, results and schedule

How well do you know the World Cup countries? Take our nesting doll quiz.

FIFA investigates Switzerland players’ goal celebration, an Albanian nationalist gesture

The strange, sad mood in Italy as the national team misses the World Cup for the first time in 60 years