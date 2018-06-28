

England fans show their support during their team’s Group G match bagainst Panama in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia. (Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

This is the story of a 47-year-old pop hit about a cowboy on the road in northwest Texas, which became inexplicably popular in Germany and Spain, enjoyed a second life in England decades later, and eventually morphed into a staple of international soccer thanks to its addictive chorus of sha la las.

“That’s weird, isn’t it?” Tony Christie, who recorded the rendition that dominated European pop charts, said in a phone interview. “Everybody knows the song. Little kids who weren’t even born [when it came out] will come up to me and start singing it to me.”

The tune, “(Is This the Way to) Amarillo,” remains a popular European stadium classic as the world gathers in Russia this month and next for the World Cup. And the natural question is how all of this happened.

American pop star and songwriting icon Neil Sedaka and writing partner Howard Greenfield recorded “Amarillo” in 1971, inspired by The Archies’ “Sugar Sugar” and Vanity Fare’s “Hitchin’ a Ride.”

From the former, Sedaka and Greenfield took the evolving late-’60s candy shop sound. From the latter, they borrowed the giddy-up baseline. Sedaka wrote the track and married it with Greenfield’s lyrics about a man needing directions to Amarillo, Tex., searching for his girlfriend, whom he calls Marie or Maria.

“Is this the way to Amarillo?” asks the chorus. “Every night I’ve been huggin’ my pillow / Dreamin’ dreams of Amarillo / And sweet Marie who waits for me.

“Show me the way to Amarillo / I’ve been weepin’ like a willow / Cryin’ over Amarillo / And sweet Marie who waits for me.”

And then come the sha la las:

“Sha la la la la la la la / Sha la la la la la la la / Sha la la la la la la la / And Marie who waits for me.”

“There’s really nothing to it,” Sedaka said, also via phone. (The lyrics originally asked, “Is this the way to Pensacola?” but nothing rhymes with Pensacola.)

Sedaka and Greenfield sold the song to Christie, an up-and-coming British club singer whose manager promoted him as “the next Tom Jones,” which was fair in that Christie had a resounding, deep voice and a full head of hair.

Sedaka originally refused to sell the song; he wanted to replace the sha la las with more lyrics, but couldn’t find the right words. Nonsense, Christie’s manager said, that’s what makes it catchy.

Christie released the song in the United States. It flopped. He released it in Great Britain. It peaked at No. 18 on the top 100.

But on the continent, especially in Spain and Germany, the song was a No. 1 hit and stayed atop the charts all summer. In Britain, disc jockeys kept the tune on heavy rotation.

“The reason was 1971 was the first year they started doing cut-priced holiday flights away to Spain,” Christie said. The success of “Amarillo” led to his long touring career throughout Europe. “And it was the hit of the summer,” he said. “So all the English visitors, they bought ‘Amarillo’ over there.”

But all pop songs die a natural death. Eventually “Amarillo” receded in the charts.

Sedaka signed with Elton John’s Rocket Record Company. Christie’s British career petered out. He moved to Spain, where he was still touring.

But “Amarillo” took on a second, and continuing, life in 2005 while Christie was back in England promoting a greatest hits album.

Comedian Peter Kay was set to star on the BBC’s “Comic Relief” program, a sketch comedy show whose proceeds benefit a range of British nonprofits. He asked Christie if he could use “Amarillo” for his sketch. Christie agreed.

The routine sent the song back up the pop charts. It rose to No. 1 in Britain and Ireland and stayed there for seven weeks. Bolton Wanderers, Kay’s hometown football club, started using the song to celebrate goals by striker El Hadji Diouf, according to Andrew Dean, the team’s promotions manager.

In the pause between the sha la las, fans would chant, “Diouf! Diouf!”

“We started with ‘Amarillo’ straight away when Peter Kay did it,” Dean said. “But the fans drive it. It’s very difficult to contrive something like this. It has to be spontaneous.”

Football clubs all over Europe started playing the song to rile up fans. Christie said he’s seen teams in Germany and Spain play the song at stadiums.

In 2006, he recorded a new rendition for the World Cup. Between sha la las, fans screamed, “Eng-land!”

“It has become sort of a soccer anthem,” Sedaka said. “I’ve seen it sung at many different games.”

It’s been more than a decade since “Amarillo” ran back up the pop charts, and the song isn’t as ubiquitous at soccer matches as it once was, but it’s still recognized as a European stadium standard, perhaps comparable to “YMCA” in the states.

“We don’t have it as an anthem as before, but we will play it when the mood is right,” Dean said. “We’ve had some tough seasons recently. We haven’t won a lot of games. But when we win and we want to get people feeling good, we play Tony Christie.”

“It is a phenomenon after 30-some odd years to come back,” Sedaka said. “It shows it’s timeless.”

