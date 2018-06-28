

Yuya Osako, center, and his teammates celebrate his goal during Japan’s stunning win over Colombia. (Filippo Monteforte/AFP/Getty Images)

Japan (1-1-0, 4 points) vs. Poland (0-0-2, 0 points)

Group H, Volgograd Arena, Volgograd

One measly little point is all Japan needs to secure its spot in the next round against either Belgium or England, but its players are thinking bigger. Much bigger.

“I don’t think we can enter the match looking for a draw and to get the results we want,” captain Makoto Hasebe said. “Although we earned four points in two matches, we haven’t accomplished anything yet.”

Both Senegal and Japan, which has failed to score in four of its last five World Cup games against European opponents, would advance out of Group H with a win or draw Thursday. Either could back into the round of 16 with a loss, as long as the other team loses by a greater margin (or, if the margins are identical, scores fewer goals). If the teams lose by identical scores, their head-to-head draw means the second spot out of the group, behind Colombia, would be decided by the fair-play tiebreaker. Colombia and Senegal play at the same time as Japan-Poland in Samara.

Poland, the first European country eliminated from the World Cup after its loss to Colombia, is headed home after Thursday’s game despite being the group’s highest-ranked team entering the tournament.

The World Cup is here. Want smart analysis, opinions, viewing guides and more? Sign up for our month-long newsletter. Every match day through the final July 15.

When: Thursday, 10 a.m. Eastern.

How to watch on TV: Fox Sports 1.

How to stream online: Fox Sports and the Fox Soccer Match Pass apps and FoxSportsGo.com.

How to watch in Spanish: Universo.

How to watch in Canada: Bell Media’s TSN and CTV networks, the TSN GO app and TSN.ca/live.

[Here’s the knockout round bracket and schedule]

Team profiles

Japan (1-1-0, 4 points)

Previous results: Defeated Colombia, 2-1; drew with Senegal, 2-2.

What’s at stake: A point would guarantee Japan’s spot in the next round.

Notable: In two previous World Cup matches with Poland, Japan has scored seven goals while giving up none.

FIFA world ranking: 61. ELO world ranking: 32.

Poland (0-0-2, 0 points)

Previous results: Lost to Senegal, 2-1; lost to Colombia, 3-0.

What’s at stake: Nothing. Poland has been eliminated from knockout-round contention, despite being the group’s highest-ranked team entering the tournament.

Notable: Poland hopes to avoid losing all three of its World Cup games for the first time.

FIFA world ranking: 8. ELO world ranking: 25.

Players to watch

Takashi Inui has scored three goals in his last three games for Japan after scoring only twice in his 26 previous appearances with the national team. With a goal against Senegal, Keisuke Honda became the first Japanese player to score in three different World Cup tournaments. Striker Arkadiusz Milik might be hoping for a strong showing that will attract teams hoping to lure him from Napoli.

Read more about the World Cup:

Complete standings, results and schedule

How well do you know the World Cup countries? Take our nesting doll quiz.

FIFA investigates Switzerland players’ goal celebration, an Albanian nationalist gesture

The strange, sad mood in Italy as the national team misses the World Cup for the first time in 60 years