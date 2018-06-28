

Tunisia players during a training session on Wednesday. (Rungroj Yongrit/EPA)

Tunisia (0-0-2, 0 points) vs. Panama (0-0-2, 0 points)

Group G, Mordovia Arena, Saransk

Tunisia and Panama meet for the first time with third place in Group G on the line. Both sides suffered defeats in their first two games of the group stage at the hands of knockout round-bound powers England and Belgium. Tunisia played England close before conceding a late goal in a 2-1 loss, while Panama, making its first World Cup appearance, has been outscored, 9-1, in Russia.

When: Thursday, 2 p.m. Eastern.

How to watch on TV: Fox Sports 1.

How to stream online: Fox Sports and the Fox Soccer Match Pass apps and FoxSportsGo.com.

How to watch in Spanish: Universo.

How to watch in Canada: Bell Media’s TSN and CTV networks, the TSN GO app and TSN.ca/live.

[Here’s the knockout round bracket and schedule]

Team profiles

Tunisia (0-0-2, 0 points)

Previous results: Lost to England, 2-1. Lost to Belgium, 5-2.

What’s at stake: Tunisia has been eliminated from the knockout round, but is determined to end a 13-match winless streak at the World Cup. Since winning their first-ever World Cup match against Mexico in 1978, the Tunisians have lost nine games and earned four draws.

Notable: The Eagles of Carthage have allowed seven goals in two games, more than they allowed in any of their previous four appearances in the tournament.

FIFA world ranking: 21. ELO world ranking: 52.

Panama (0-0-2, 0 points)

Previous results: Lost to Belgium, 3-0. Lost to England, 6-1.

What’s at stake: Panama, which has also been eliminated from the knockout round after allowing a tournament-high nine goals in its first two games, needs a win to avoid finishing in the bottom of Group G.

Notable: The last teams to lose all three games in an inaugural first World Cup appearance were Serbia-Montenegro and Togo in 2006. Panama doesn’t want to join that group.

FIFA world ranking: 55. ELO world ranking: 54.

Players to watch

What can 37-year-old Felipe Baloy do for an encore? Panama’s oldest player, who will retire from the national team after the tournament, scored Panama’s first-ever World Cup goal in Sunday’s 6-1 loss to England. For Tunisia, Aymen Mathlouthi will be the team’s third different starting goalkeeper in three games.

