

Despite their ties to Russia, Denis Chekuristov, left, and Oleg Merkulov, right, have watched this World Cup from home in the Washington area. (Emily Giambalvo/The Washington Post)

When Oleg Merkulov watches the World Cup this year, his primary concern is not whether his team wins. Merkulov is a Russian fan living in Chevy Chase, Md., yet his worries mirror that of an event organizer: Are the games running smoothly? Are the visitors happy? And mostly, is everyone safe?

With the world’s eyes on the country and many traveling to Russian cities to experience the games in person, Merkulov wants the fans to leave feeling satisfied and with new friends.

Merkulov said he hoped “people from all over the world would feel at home. And so far I think from what I read and from firsthand experience, from what I hear, everybody’s happy. Everybody has the celebration, carnival of life, carnival of sports. That’s what we need nowadays.”

While he has many friends who made the trip to Russia, Merkulov has been watching from afar. He was raised in Riga, Latvia, which was then part of the Soviet Union, and he is ethnically Russian. As a correspondent for a Russian media group in Latvia, he travels back and forth frequently, spending significant time in Riga.

A friend of Merkulov’s, Denis Chekuristov, had planned to travel to his home country since Russia won the World Cup bid eight years ago. His dad was a professional soccer player in Russia, Chekuristov played the sport nonstop growing up and he even owns a soccer company in D.C.

Chekuristov was certain he would be at this World Cup. Then, his wife became pregnant with their second child, who was born in February, and Chekuristov quickly realized a trip might not be in his future.

“I thought maybe we’ll go, but then I realized all my friends who have kids say, ‘No, you’re not going anywhere,’” Chekuristov said with a laugh.

The Russian team has surprised fans by beating Saudi Arabia, 5-0, and Egypt, 3-1. While Merkulov said Spain will be tougher competition, Russia has secured its spot in the knockout stage.

“They already showed that they can play,” Merkulov said. “Soccer is popular in Russia, not just hockey. We have our own Ovechkins in soccer.”

While at home in the D.C. area, both Merkulov and Chekuristov have heard from friends attending the tournament. They see photos on social media of visitors enjoying the Russian cities. Merkulov said some first-timers have been pleasantly surprised with the friendliness they’ve encountered.

Those who are in St. Petersburg, Chekuristov said, have been impressed by White Nights. The sun doesn’t set until after 10 p.m., and it rises before 4 a.m. The parties never stop.

“There are no last calls in Russia,” Merkulov said. “Bars open all night. Not just for championships, just everyday life.”

As Merkulov explained again how he hopes those from different countries enjoy each other’s company, his phone rang. It was a friend from Moscow at the World Cup. Merkulov asked how his experience has been so far, and the friend said it’s been like “cosmos,” a Russian word for space.

It’s an idiom, Merkulov said, and it means “you’re feeling like you’re in space, it’s so good.”

