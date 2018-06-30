

French defender Samuel Umtiti, a teammate of Lionel Messi on Barcelona, knows the danger Argentina presents. (Franck Fife/Getty Images)

France vs. Argentina

Round of 16, Kazan Arena, Kazan

Neither squad has hit its stride, but both are hoping to Saturday in one of the marquee matchups of the round of 16.

Argentina limped through the group stage and narrowly escaped to the knockout round with an 86th-minute goal from defender Marcos Rojo to beat Nigeria. Star striker Lionel Messi said after the match that, during group play, he “could not remember such suffering before.”

France finished at the top of Group C with seven points, but still received criticism for not showing top form. Its finale, a scoreless draw with Denmark that ensured France’s spot at the top and the Danes’ passage through the group, particularly upset fans of Les Bleus. Samuel Umtiti, a French center back, dismissed the criticism, assuring everyone France was fine and that the team’s next opponent wouldn’t matter because France would win on its terms. Except, well, Umtiti, who is Messi’s teammate at Barcelona, did say playing Argentina mattered a little.

“Only going through is important to me,” he said. “If we knock out Brazil, Peru or Mexico, for me, I don’t care. But it’s true that playing such a great nation like Argentina … I would be proud to knock them out.”

The French know beating Argentina starts with shutting down Messi, one of the world’s most dangerous players who failed to score in the first two matches before getting on the board against Nigeria. His teammates know what’s coming.

“He needs the support from his teammates, only then will he be able to play at his best,” Argentina Coach Jorge Sampaoli said of Messi. “His human side is amazing. He is a person who feels, who cries, who suffers, who’s happy when Argentina win. I’ve seen him sad and I’ve seen him happy.

“People have said he doesn’t enjoy playing for Argentina. That’s not true.”

When: Saturday, 10 a.m. Eastern.

How to watch on TV: Fox.

How to stream online: Fox Sports and the Fox Soccer Match Pass apps and FoxSportsGo.com.

How to watch in Spanish: Telemundo.

How to watch in Canada: Bell Media’s TSN and CTV networks, the TSN GO app and TSN.ca/live.

What’s next: The winner will face the Uruguay-Portugal winner on July 6 at 10 a.m., in Nizhny Novgorod.

Team profiles

France (Group C winner)

Previous results: Defeated Australia, 2-1. Defeated Peru, 1-0. Drew Denmark, 0-0.

Best World Cup finish: Champion, 1998

Notable: France hasn’t lost to a South American side since Argentina in 1978. Since, it is unbeaten in eight matches (four wins, four draws).

FIFA world ranking: 7. ELO world ranking: 3.

Argentina (Group D runner-up)

Previous results: Drew Iceland, 1-1. Lost to Croatia, 3-0. Defeated Nigeria, 2-1.

Best World Cup finish: Champion, 1978, 1986

Notable: Argentina has met France in the World Cup twice, and won both times. La Albiceleste’s 1-0 victory in 1930 and 2-1 win in 1978 preceded trips to the final, where it lost the first time and won the second.

FIFA world ranking: 5. ELO world ranking: 11.

Players to watch

France still hasn’t found a comfortable solution to the problem it ran into on the eve of the World Cup, when it lost star Dimitri Payet to a hamstring injury. The player to watch for Les Bleus is whomever starts at forward to replace him. France’s coach, Didier Deschamps, rotated out wide through Thomas Lemar, Blaise Matuidi and Ousmane Dembele during the group stage, but he was reportedly unimpressed with all of them. Deschamps needs to find a spark for an offense that scored fewer goals every game in the group stage.

For Argentina, the easy answer is Messi, but the real player to watch for Argentina is Javier Mascherano. The 34-year-old midfielder will likely assume the responsibility of keeping French superstar Paul Pogba quiet in this win-or-go-home match. The player has looked off-pace in this World Cup, particularly against quick Nigeria, but he has played like an unofficial coach and helped ease tensions when Argentina seemed unlikely to make it this far. No matter how he plays, Mascherano will be an important factor on Saturday.

