KAZAN, Russia — As 16 teams play on, here are the World Cup sympathy rankings, measuring sympathy for the 16 teams who have gone home already, from least sympathetic to most:

16. GERMANY: Not only might it take a good half-century of group exits in order for sympathy to begin welling for this nation of unusually long long-term excellence, but in some strange way, the group exit accentuates just how loftily consistent Germany has been.

15. AUSTRALIA: It’s impossible to feel sympathy for people who are going home when home is Australia.

14. SOUTH KOREA: If there’s a such thing as a fantastic exit (and by a fantastic country), this was it, given the considerable stomach and will found in that departing toppling of Germany.

13. ICELAND: Sympathy for the historically admirable Iceland is hard. Sympathy for the rest of us, left behind and missing Iceland, is possible.

12. SAUDI ARABIA: In an event with surprisingly few dreary matches, here’s a side that managed to feature in three.

11. POLAND: As with South Korea, an impressive closing win (over Japan) put the stanch on the runaway sympathy.

10. COSTA RICA: Its nearly invisible two losses and two goals further flatter its smashing Brazil 2014 run.

9. SERBIA: That 90th-minute Swiss counterattack goal (from Xherdan Shaqiri) couldn’t have been easy to digest.

8. TUNISIA: The smallish country that can, and so often does, almost got a draw with England, and did get a win with Panama.

7. PANAMA: Like Iceland, Panama made its historic World Cup debut, and then the way its fans reveled in the goal that took that 6-0 deficit to England and changed it to 6-1, was exemplary.

6. PERU: Anyone who didn’t find charm in their fans and their goose-bumpy national anthem after a 36-year absence is not somebody with whom you should hang. Anyone who saw the team miss a penalty in its strong but goalless showing against Denmark knows again how high-stakes soccer either can imitate life or the other way around.

5. NIGERIA: Four minutes plus stoppage time from the round of 16, it suffered the goal that saw through the dreary Argentina, which still does have the not-at-all dreary Lionel Messi.

4. MOROCCO: Casablanca felt alive and abuzz in late May with the double promise of the 2026 World Cup bid and a team of enough quality that it had not conceded a goal in six African qualifying matches. For that same populace to suffer not only second place in the bidding, and not only hasty elimination, but that own goal against Iran, came as further evidence that life can be unfair.

3. IRAN: Possibly the most jaw-dropping, not-breathing moment of a World Cup with a wealth of them came deep in stoppage time of the third game when Mehdi Taremi materialized with space to the right of the Portuguese goalkeeper. A goal would have upturned the world as we know it, with Iran winning a Group B that included Spain and Portugal. He hit the side of the net and heave-sobbed commendably on the pitch thereafter.

2. SENEGAL: The first team to go out on the “fair play” rule would always merit a high sympathy ranking, especially when that team and its modicum of glorious fans, who danced with impossible stamina, managed to pile appeal upon appeal.

1. EGYPT: The giant land had not only its first World Cup berth in 28 years, but the runaway allure of a first-rate global star in Mohamed Salah, the English Premier League player of the year. For the whole thing to fizzle pretty much before it started, with Salah’s shoulder injury in the European Champions League final on May 26 ruining not only that match but eventually Egypt’s World Cup, came as a deluge of evidence that life can be unfair, and so can timing.

